Syndicated estafa eyed vs pet crematorium operator

PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera said that once they secure additional evidence, the group would elevate to syndicated estafa the simple estafa case filed against the respondents.

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights group Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is planning to file charges of syndicated estafa against the owner of a pet crematorium and three others tagged in the dumping of dead dogs and cats in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera said that once they secure additional evidence, the group would elevate to syndicated estafa the simple estafa case filed against the respondents.

Cabrera, along with the owners of five dogs that were among those dumped in Bulacan, filed yesterday before the Department of Justice (DOJ) charges of simple estafa against the owner of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium based in Bacoor, Cavite and three other people.

Earlier, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed before the DOJ complaints of estafa and violation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 against the owner of Ahjay Paws, a couple operating a subcontracted pet crematorium in Bulacan and a man hired to dispose of the dead dogs and cats.

Cabrera said that PAWS and pet owners wanted to file charges of syndicated estafa so the respondents would not be allowed to post bail.

“It looks like there are elements (for syndicated estafa) as there were people who transported and disposed of the carcasses, and received payment online,” Cabrera said.

No animal remains in urns

The group said no traces of animal remains were found in urns submitted by pet owners to the NBI for laboratory examination.

The NBI forensic laboratory detected silicon, iron, potassium and aluminum instead of pet remains in the urns, Cabrera said.

She said the findings raised suspicions that other materials were used to make the urns appear to contain the ashes of cremated pets.

Five of the eight urns initially submitted have undergone forensic examination, while the rest have yet to be assessed.

The laboratory examination is part of an investigation being conducted against Ahjay Paws following the discovery of animal remains in a vacant lot in Barangay Minuyan Proper in San Jose del Monte City on Oct. 29. — Mark Ernest Villeza