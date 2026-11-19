3 Malaysians nabbed for posing as FBI agents

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the raid on Nov. 14 in Barangay Victoria resulted in the rescue of 11 Filipino workers.

MANILA, Philippines — Three Malaysian nationals have been arrested for allegedly posing as agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during a raid on a suspected online scam hub in Currimao, Ilocos Norte.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the raid on Nov. 14 in Barangay Victoria resulted in the rescue of 11 Filipino workers.

The operation was based on a complaint filed by a woman hired online to serve as a virtual assistant.

The complainant said the Malaysians detained and forced her to engage in online scams.

The team found at the facility jackets, caps and badges with FBI logos as well as identification cards and a US flag, indicating the suspects have been posing as American law enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, in Batangas, 11 Chinese men and a Filipino were arrested in raid on a similar scam hub in Nasugbu on Thursday.

The raid on a three-story townhouse in Sitio Batulao, Barangay Kaylaway resulted in the seizure of 18 computers, 18 laptops and six flash drives, according to Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay.

The property was allegedly being used as an online scam facility similar to a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub.

Prior to the raid, police placed the property under surveillance for several days to validate information that several Chinese nationals had been spotted in the area.

Investigation showed the facility has no permit to operate and the Chinese men have no working permits.