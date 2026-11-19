P51 million worth of seized narcotics destroyed in Maguindanao del Norte

Officials used an incinerator in a power-generating facility in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte in destroying the P51 million worth of shabu and marijuana that different courts had used as evidence in the litigation and subsequent conviction of arrested narcotics traffickers.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Officials incinerated P51 million worth of seized narcotics, used as evidence in judicial proceedings, in a fire-generated power facility in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, November 18.

The activity was jointly led by George Paul Alcovindas, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and representatives from partner agencies of the PDEA-BARMM, including the Department of Justice, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Two lawyers, Cotabato City Prosecutor Marriam Mastura and a judge from the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City, Ashrafia Aymee Biruar, were also present at the event.

The narcotics that they destroyed at the power plant of a private firm in Simuay area in Sultan Kudarat consisted of more than seven kilos of shabu and 605.9 grams of marijuana.

Alcovindas told reporters at the site then that they had written clearances from courts to destroy the P51 million worth of shabu and marijuana that were used as evidence in the prosecution of traffickers arrested in one entrapment operation after another in recent months.

He said all of the entrapment operations that resulted in the confiscation of the P51 million worth of shabu and marijuana during joint PDEA-BARMM and PRO-BAR operations were assisted by local executives and Bangsamoro regional officials.

“We would not have succeeded in our law-enforcement activities during those times if not for the support of the local communities,” Alcovindas said.

Alcovindas and his subordinates in the PDEA-BARMM also destroyed one box of expired legitimate but strictly regulated medicines, including barbiturates and tranquilizers, turned over to their regional office by different pharmacies in Cotabato City, the regional capital of the Bangsamoro region.