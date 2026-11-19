Rimbang faces NBI over P3.5 billion Laos shabu haul

Edrieza Rimbang, former Bangsamoro parliament member, denies allegations of having planned the recently foiled attempt to fly in drugs from Laos to the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bangsamoro parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang appeared yesterday at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and denied allegations that he financed a 521-kilo shabu shipment seized in Laos.

Rimbang, accompanied by his lawyers, said he faced investigators to clear his name after authorities identified him as the alleged financier of the P3.5-billion drug shipment believed to have been bound for the Philippines.

Rimbang said he appeared in response to a subpoena from the NBI’s Organized and Transnational Crimes Division, but sought assurance that he would not be arrested while the probe was ongoing.

Rimbang said the allegations had caused trauma and embarrassment to his family, particularly his pregnant wife and children.

“I was emotional because it is difficult to be accused of something that is not true,” Rimbang told reporters.

His lawyers acknowledged that Rimbang is related by affinity to one of the Filipinos arrested in Laos in connection with the shipment, but maintained that he had no communication or direct dealings with the suspect.

Rimbang suggested that politics could be behind the allegations.

He expressed willingness to undergo lie detector and drug tests to prove his innocence.

Rimbang earlier denied involvement in the drug shipment in a video statement.