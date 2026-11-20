EDSA rehabilitation resumes November 20
November 20, 2026 | 2:19pm
MANILA, Philippines — The second phase of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue rehabilitation project will resume at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, followed by round-the-clock repairs over the weekend.
The Department of Public Works and Highways said on Friday that there would be temporary lane closures in the following areas:
- Northbound
- SM Megamall (EDSA Shaw) to Ortigas Greenhills
- White Plains Ave. to Santolan
- Santolan to Nepa Q-Mart
- Southbound
- Roosevelt Bus Station to EDSA Unioil - Bansalangin
- EDSA Unioil - Bansalangin to North Ave. Bus Station
All lanes will be passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23.
The DPWH targets the completion of EDSA rehabilitation activities by late 2027 or early 2028.
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