EDSA rehabilitation resumes November 20

Motorists continue traversing the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on April 7, 2024 before it partially closes on April 25, 2024 for retrofitting that will last for 11 months.

MANILA, Philippines — The second phase of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue rehabilitation project will resume at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, followed by round-the-clock repairs over the weekend.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said on Friday that there would be temporary lane closures in the following areas:

Northbound SM Megamall (EDSA Shaw) to Ortigas Greenhills White Plains Ave. to Santolan Santolan to Nepa Q-Mart

Southbound Roosevelt Bus Station to EDSA Unioil - Bansalangin EDSA Unioil - Bansalangin to North Ave. Bus Station



All lanes will be passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23.

The DPWH targets the completion of EDSA rehabilitation activities by late 2027 or early 2028.