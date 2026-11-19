NCRPO shifts security focus to Yuletide season

Members of the Manila Police District install barricades along Recto Avenue, Mendiola, and Ayala bridge near Malacañang on February 25, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the conclusion of the country’s hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is shifting its security focus to Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Acting NCRPO director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano has directed the five police districts in Metro Manila to reassess their security plans and ensure adequate personnel deployment in areas expected to draw large crowds.

These include shopping malls, commercial centers, public markets, transport hubs, residential communities and major event venues.

Abrahano said police visibility, mobile patrols, anti-criminality operations and emergency response readiness would be intensified, particularly during the nine-day Simbang Gabi or dawn masses, religious gatherings and year-end festivities.

He also ordered closer coordination with local government units, barangay officials and private security agencies to maintain peace and order during the holiday season.

“Our mission to protect the public continues beyond the ASEAN Summit. As Metro Manila enters the holiday season, we are directing our attention to the security needs of our communities,” Abrahano said.

He urged police personnel to be ready to respond to security concerns.