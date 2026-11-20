Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos arrested anew — NAPOLCOM

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Norma Mangusin, popularly known as “Francis Leo Marcos,” has once again been arrested, according to the commissioner of the National Police Commission.

In a Facebook post by Commissioner Ralph Calinisan, he said that Mangusin is currently in police custody, as he was arrested due to an arrest warrant for illegal use of uniforms under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

According to Calinisan, the warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City Branch 224.

“Bail is not necessary unless required by the court,” Calinisan said, citing the arrest order.

Mangusin was previously arrested in October 2026 for cyberlibel.

He is currently in police custody. Calinisan said that operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group carried out his arrest.