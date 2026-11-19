Mendoza takes over BOC, vows stronger anti-smuggling policy

Charlito Mendoza (left) formally assumes the Bureau of Customs leadership during a turnover ceremony at the BOC central office in Manila on November 19, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Bureau of Customs Commissioner Charlito Mendoza has given marching orders to the BOC to strengthen vigilance and enforcement of measures against agricultural smuggling and other forms of smuggling.

Mendoza yesterday took over the BOC leadership from Ariel Nepomunceno, who was appointed chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

In his inaugural address, Mendoza emphasized continuity and the importance of building on the BOC’s existing reform programs.

As the BOC prepares for its P1.074-trillion revenue collection target in 2027, Mendoza called for closer coordination with district collectors to review collection performance, address operational concerns and determine the support needed to meet their targets.

On trade facilitation, Mendoza outlined plans to improve cargo clearance and reduce delays affecting importers.

“That means accelerating cargo clearance, allowing importers to track their shipments, identify missing requirements and resolve delays online. The goal is more predictable clearance times and fewer shipments racking up storage and container charges while sitting at port,” he said.

In a statement, the BOC cited Mendoza’s experience from July 2019 to October 2022 as district collector at the Port of Cebu, where he led improvements in revenue collection, border protection, customs operations and stakeholder engagement.