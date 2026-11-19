DOH to roll out PhilHealth benefits for VAWC survivors

MANILA, Philippines — Women and children who are victims of violence will become beneficiaries under the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)’s Z benefit package, according to the Department of Health.

DOH Secretary Edwin Mercado said PhilHealth is developing a more comprehensive package that will also cover post-care for women and children who have suffered physical and mental abuse.

The DOH targets to roll out the PhilHealth benefit for survivors of violence against women and children (VAWC) in the last quarter of 2027 or early 2028.

“Under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, our primary care physicians notice patients with symptoms or those having psychological and mental issues. There are also those who suffered bruises or fractures as a result of abuse. That will raise some suspicion and additional tests are done and covered under YAKAP,” Mercado said during a media briefing held alongside the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in a Pasay hotel on Wednesday.

The PhilHealth package would also cover follow-up consultations and psychological tests, among others.

“ Social scars have an impact. That is why we will have cases of VAWC covered under the PhilHealth Z package,” Mercado said.

He said the proposed benefit is part of the DOH’s health benefit roadmap, which prioritizes conditions based on available evidence, treatment costs, prevalence and mortality.

The PhilHealth Z benefit package covers catastrophic, prolonged and expensive medical conditions with a fixed case rate at accredited health facilities.