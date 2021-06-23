



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Internal Affairs recommends dismissal of QC killer cop â€” PNP chief
Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar escorts Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan at Camp Karingal headed for medical on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Zinampan is the suspect in shooting at point blank range of the 52-year-old Lilibeth Valdez at Sitio Ruby, Fairview in Quezon City on the night of May 31.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Internal Affairs recommends dismissal of QC killer cop — PNP chief

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 6:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police's Internal Affairs Service has recommended the dismissal from service of Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, the killer cop who figured in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City that was caught on video.



At the sidelines of the joint destruction of illegal drugs in Trece Martires City, Cavite, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, confirmed he had received the resolution. He has yet to act on it. 





"[The report] was turned over to my office last Monday, but internally, there are things we have to do to make sure the process is done properly," he said in Filipino. 



"It has to undergo a thorough review because we need to ensure that all procedures were properly observed so we will not have any problems in case I approve his dismissal."



READ: QC cop who killed 52-year-old already slapped with criminal, admin charges



To recall, Zinampan was caught on video pulling the hair of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez and shooting her in the neck in front of her family members. 



Eleazar likened the murderer to former Police Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, who murdered 52-year-old Sonia Gregorio and her 25-year-old son Frank Anthony in Paniqui, Tarlac in December. 



"There will be due process so we can avoid cases where they were able to appeal these and because of some technicality, the rulings were reversed," Eleazar said as he assured that Zinampan would receive the same sanctions. 



Philstar.com has sought IAS chief Alfegar Triambulo for comment on the contents of the resolution. This story will be updated with his response. 



"We don't want the likes of Zinampan to have a chance to stay in our organization," the PNP chief also said. 



However, the police chief continues to firmly reject the notion from critics that a culture of violence and impunity is prevalent within the police organization. 



Per PNP data, a total of 18,664 were penalized for various offenses since 2016, 5,151 of whom were eventually dismissed from the service.



"We believe that more and more of our police remain true to their sworn duty and ready to serve the people," Eleazar said in response to the killing in an earlier statement. 



Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50% of NCR Plus vaccinated by October doable, says presidential adviser


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is projecting that about half of the populations of Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tsinoy held for vaccine slot sale in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Filipino-Chinese was arrested for allegedly selling vaccination slots in Manila at P50,000 each

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG cites 3 cities for COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city government under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte registered its highest single-day record of 37,234 doses ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA arms cache found in Abra
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Acting on information from surrenderees, government troopers found a cache of guns and ammunition of New People’s Army rebels in Barangay Alangtin in Tubo, Abra on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 17,860 vaccine doses unaccounted for in Iloilo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Jerry Treñas has demanded an explanation for the 17,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the city has yet to receive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After Iloilo City, Albay also calls for more COVID-19 vaccine doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After Iloilo City, Albay also calls for more COVID-19 vaccine doses


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bicharra's appeal came days after Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas called too for more doses as the area deals with increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court clears FlipTop rapper Loonie, 3 others of drug charge


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has junked the drug case against FlipTop rapper Loonie whose real name is Marlon Perroramas and three others...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Koronadal ICU bed occupancy down 72%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koronadal ICU bed occupancy down 72%


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The utilization rate of intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Koronadal City went down to 72 percent,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A&ntilde;o warns mayors missing in action during calamities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Año warns mayors missing in action during calamities


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local chief executives should undertake preparedness measures and response protocols to ensure the safety of their constituents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR pushes stricter implementation of environmental laws


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday expressed support for the creation of an office that will ensure the strict enforcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with