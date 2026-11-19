120 train sets underway for MRT-3

This file photo by the STAR shows the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit 3 is set to add new fleets to the rail line as the MRT-3 undergoes privatization, an official said on Wednesday during the 8th Philippine Railway Summit.

MRT-3 general manager Michael Capati said the 16.9-kilometer line along EDSA would be replacing existing train sets and upgrading the signaling system to Level 2.

“Our capacity expansion, operations and maintenance efforts are already underway, including the completion of 120 train sets and upgrade of the signaling system,” Capati said.

The government, he said, is privatizing the operations and maintenance of the MRT-3 under a P103-billion investment, with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) retaining ownership and authority over fare-setting.

MRT-3 management said the Marcos administration has partnered with the Asian Development Bank as its consultant and is conducting market sounding to strengthen the privatization’s terms of reference.

“We encourage everyone to take part, whether as a supplier or as a member of a consortium for operations and maintenance,” Capati said.

The DOTr previously said about 100 local and international firms have expressed interest in taking over the MRT-3’s operations and maintenance.

With privatization, MRT-3 said it could expand the number of passengers beyond the 388,000 commuters it serves daily.

Bidding is expected to begin later this year, with the chosen private operator slated to take over MRT-3 by October 2027, according to the DOTr.