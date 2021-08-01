



































































 




   







   















PNP investigates alleged police shooting of man in Marinduque
Satellite image shows the island province of Marinduque in the Mimaropa region. 
PNP investigates alleged police shooting of man in Marinduque

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Leadership of the Philippine National Police called for a thorough investigation on the death of a woodchopper in Marinduque who was gunned down in front of his son by a man who allegedly identified himself as a policeman.



What happened?: According to a post by one Janmart Hernandez Lacdao on Facebook, Delos Reyes was asked by a customer to chop a fallen coconut tree left by the heavy rains in Sitio Pag-asa in Barangay Bagtingon, Buenavista town on July 30.





Delos Reyes left for the area with his 10-year-old son at around noon. 



As he was chopping wood, a man who identified himself as a policeman arrived and shot him six times in the back.



Delos Reyes died instantly.



He is survived by his wife and three children. 



'Let the investigation run its course': As he has in similar cases, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, appealed to the public to let the investigation take its course before making conclusions on the incident until the final report and recommendation are done. 



In a release sent to reporters, Eleazar said that he ordered Police Brig. Gen. Nelson Bondoc, the regional director of the PNP's Mimaropa office, to ensure the safety of the 10-year old son of Delos Reyes who could be a potential witness in the killing.



Eleazar said police should first verify if the suspect is indeed a policeman, adding that he should be held accountable for the incident if he is an officer of the law.



“We have never allowed and covered up the abuse of our countrymen from our ranks. If the police really did it, the family can hope that we will hold him accountable,” said Eleazar.



“Right now, I am asking to let the investigation takes its course,” he said, adding that he would personally monitor the progress of the investigation. 



RELATED: Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say



'Right to life': Lacdao slammed the 'nanlaban' narrative typically used by cops to justify killings. 



"Paano mo masasabing nanlaban at nagkaroon ng kumusyon kung ang tama ay likod at batok? Limang tama ng baril talagang hindi bubuhayin," Lacdao's post, which has since gone viral on social media, said. 



(How can you say he 'fought back' and had a commotion if the right one was back and neck? Five gunshot wounds meant he really won't be revived.)



"The policeman who is supposed to protect the people kept silent. You don't shoot to kill anyone in front of his child who doesn't know what's happening. You shouldn't be a policeman."



Even the Department of Justice has found that weapons recovered from those killed in the operations were not examined to check the police narrative that suspects violently resisted arrest.



Just last Monday, two activists in Albay were shot dead after the two were found spraying protest graffiti on a wall. Cops claimed they were armed and fought back. Rights groups said they didn't need guns to spray protest art. 



Lacdao on social media called on Eleazar to act on the incident, joining Delos Reyes' family in calling for justice. 



"He is the president... But he doesn't own us and we are not robots who have to follow every word he says," Lacdao said in his post. 



"We are human beings who have the right to live our lives...we decide for ourselves, not him."



READ: PNP brushes off criticisms as groups call for review of issuance, service of warrants



                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      POLICE KILLINGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
