PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala

                     

                        

                           
PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 11:07am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is open to any investigation into the death of Reynaldo Bocala, a peace consultant of the National Democratic Front, PNP leadership said Sunday. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that it is within the rights of Bocala’s relatives and colleagues to seek an independent investigation but added that the PNP's Internal Affairs Service would launch its own probe, too.



“If they want an independent probe, so be it. The PNP is open to that. But as in other cases, the [IAS] is going to step in here to conduct its own motu propio investigation to see if there were any lapses on the part of the operatives that caused the death of the suspect,” Eleazar said.



To recall, Bocala was killed in an alleged shootout Friday evening. He was earlier tagged as a "high-ranking official" of the Communist Party of the Philippines, while his spouse, fellow peace consultant Maria Concepcion "Concha" Araneta was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.



READ: Husband of NDFP peace consultant killed in alleged shootout with police



'Death warrant'



According to police reports cited by the police chief, Bocala resisted arrest and fired at the policemen, triggering a shootout with the suspect and his companion. Both men died in the encounter.



Despite the well-documented spate of operations against progressive groups, PNP leadership has rejected the notion that the law is being weaponized against the Left. That suspects violently fought back and forced cops' hand is a common narrative in these operations. 



Rights group Karapatan has slammed such designations as "a de facto death warrant," while progressive group Bayan said the designation was "arbitrary, has no clear standards, with no evidence presented and no specific terrorist acts cited." 



"How can 'terrorists' engage the government in peace talks? Doesn’t that make the designation absurd, a retaliatory act in the aftermath of the scuttled negotiations?" said Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes.



But Eleazar on Sunday took exception to allegations that police operatives planted evidence on Bocala, claiming the police were there to arrest the NDF consultant based on court-issued warrants.



“Planting evidence has always been an accusation against our police no matter how legitimate the operations are. In this case, our policemen served arrest warrants against Bocala but Bocala and his companion resisted. The operatives cannot just stand there and not even protect themselves if, according to the initial report, the suspect becomes aggressive,” he said.



“However, the IAS will look into their investigation with the complaint of Bocala's relatives and comrades. Whatever the findings and recommendations of the IAS will be based on the statements and evidence it can gather."



READ: PNP welcomes probe into arrest of activist but denies law is being weaponized

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

