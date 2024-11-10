Hong Kong Disneyland to stage 1st 'Frozen' Christmas, 'Disney Christmas' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Let Christmas 2024 be all that you ever imagined Christmas to be after having been slowed down and shackled by the pandemic years.

Early preparations are important to ensure that all your dreams will come true, especially if your Christmas fantasy is one that involves Hong Kong Disneyland. Expect Hong Kong Disneyland to be a crowded wonderland this Christmas, as the world’s first and largest “Frozen” themed land, World of Frozen, hosts its first-ever Christmas celebration, allowing guests to experience a snowy Arendelle for the first time in forever. This very special celebration takes place from November 15, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

All dressed in holiday style, the Happiest Place on Earth shall gleam like no other as it paves the way for the highly anticipated return of Disney Christmas traditions, such as “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball,” “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony,” and “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!”

First Christmas at the World of Frozen

Join Queens Anna and Elsa from the Walt Disney Animation Studios films as well as the enthusiastic citizens of Arendelle for authentic festive traditions as they celebrate their very first Christmas at the World of Frozen. Arendelle Village will be adorned with a veil of sparkling snow, while the forest will transform into a joyous celebration brimming with Christmas spirit, thus delighting holiday visitors from around the world.

Queens Anna and Elsa in "A Disney Christmas"

Don’t miss your chance to send season's greetings to Queen Anna while enjoying the first-of-its-kind Arendelle Royal Breakfast Buffet at Golden Crocus Inn, available to book exclusively on Klook.

Disney holiday traditions return

Celebrate the festive season with music, magic, and a touch of heartfelt emotion at “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!,” where remarkable singers from across the region will perform in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. This series will weave Disney classics and festive melodies alongside Mickey and Friends and different performers on three consecutive weekend nights starting from November 23.

Delve into the dreamlike “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony” that will illuminate Main Street, U.S.A., with twinkling drone effects and a glorious snowfall. Catch “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” and the “Wish Upon a Star” Photo Moment with Mickey and Friends, as well as Duffy and Friends! Duffy and Friends will don their new holiday outfits and greet guests at the Duffy and Friends Play House.

Ring in 2025 with Disney Pals and celebrate a truly fantastic year ahead in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams by joining the New Year’s Eve countdown party!

Savoring delicious food

No Christmas would be complete without the cherished tradition of a joy-filled, family meal. Savor Explorer's Christmas Dinner Buffet with Disney Friends Encounter at Explorer’s Club Restaurant, where Disney Friends dressed in festive outfits will appear beside you! Main Street Corner Café Hosted by Coca-Cola will also debut a classic seasonal feast with a live Christmas carol performance.

Explorer's Club restaurant offers 'Explorer's Christmas Dinner Buffet with Disney Friends Encounter'

Gift your loved ones with an assortment of seasonal items themed to Mickey and Friends, “Frozen,” and more. From cozy sweaters and plushes to homeware, decor and accessories, take home something special to put under the tree for the perfect festive flair.

Immersive Christmas getaway

Three themed resort hotels have been adorned with magnificent Christmas decorations, providing the perfect stay complete with Christmas-themed in-room surprise packages, themed suites, and holiday activities to extend your Christmas experience. To enhance your day, grab “Disney Premier Access” and “Early Park Entry Pass” to enjoy the rides and attractions at your own pace.

The Arendelle Royal Breakfast Buffet is available on Saturdays from September 28 to November 30. Booking is open until November 30. Guests are required to purchase their tickets in advance and have a valid park reservation for their visit. More information can be found on Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website.

RELATED: World of Frozen opens in Hong Kong Disneyland