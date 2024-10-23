What to see, do in Seattle, FIFA World Cup 2026 host city

SEATTLE, USA — Wherever one looks at Seattle, sports comes alive.

From families wearing jerseys to stadiums and football fields, the city beams with team spirit!

Come 2026, the home of the Seahawks, the Mariners and the Kraken will be a host city for the FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. The city will host six matches of the 104 games from the 48-team competition, which is considered to be the biggest ever in FIFA World Cup history.

In anticipation of the tournament, here is a quick guide of destinations Seattle visitors can check out — whether a sports fan or not!

Museum of Flight

A must-see for every aviation junkie, Museum of Flight is the world’s biggest independent museum dedicated to aircrafts and aerospace.

Boeing Field

Since Seattle is the origin and headquarters of Boeing, one of the world’s biggest airplane and space rockets manufacturers, the Boeing Field is where the company parks and tests its latest inventions – amid a wild landscape of seagulls and salmon!

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop)

If you are fan of pop culture and/or Nirvana, the MoPop is a must-visit for its exhibition wholly dedicated to the ‘90s grunge band that started in Seattle. Besides the artifacts, the museum itself is an “Instagram”-worthy architectural marvel designed by one of the world’s most revered architects, Frank Gehry.

Pike Place Market (PPM)

The home of the world’s first ever Starbucks store, PPM attracts up to 10,000 visitors daily for its artisanal farm-to-market produce and products.

Space Needle

An icon of 1960s Space Age, Space Needle is also where one can experience the world’s first revolving glass floor.

Amazon Spheres

Fondly called by the press as “Bezos’ balls” for their spherical shape, The Spheres are more than just co-working spaces for Amazon employees – these are home to over 40,000 species.

Dining

As a major seafood supplier, Seattle takes pride of its shellfish and salmon dishes, particularly, Chowder.

Shopping

Prepare to max-out your credit cards because Seattle has many outlet stores as the home of esteemed retail chains Eddie Bauer, Costco and Nordstrom.

— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; additional video editing by Martin Ramos

Editor's note: The tour to Seattle was hosted by Philippine Airlines to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.