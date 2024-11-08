48 hours in South Korea visa-free: Where to go, what to do via K-stopover

South Korea is truly a dream destination for many Filipinos, and with its stunning landscapes, vibrant cultue and rich history, it certainly lives up to the hype. Thanks to programs like visa-free entry, exploring this remarkable country is becoming closer to our reach.

MANILA, Philippines — As avid fans of everything from K-dramas to K-pop, many Filipinos dream of experiencing South Korea in person—to take in its famous attractions, explore bustling shopping districts, and immerse themselves in the culture that has captured their hearts.

Thanks to Incheon Airport's K-Stopover program, that dream is now within reach—even without the need to apply for a Korean visa. The catch? You can only spend up to 72 hours or three days in South Korea while holding a transit flight ticket to another country.

While 72 hours might not seem like much, the tours offered by the K-Stopover program provide more than enough opportunities to get a taste of what South Korea has to offer, especially considering that you have a next flight to catch after touring this destination.

What can you do and see in less than 72 hours? Here’s a travel guide and review of the K-Stopover experience, featuring The Gift of Nature tour you can book on K-Stopover.

Day 1

Start at the airport

Upon your arrival at Incheon Airport, a staff member from the Transit Tour team will be there to assist you. They will guide you to the information desk and help you through immigration.

Once you've completed these steps, go to another information/registration desk on the first floor of the airport. Here, you will receive a goodie bag filled with essentials for your tour, including a T-money card for convenient travel on Korea’s trains.

Then, you’ll have another meet and greet with the tour guide who will be taking you to your first stopover.

Stopover 1: Take in nature's beauty on Nami Island

Just a two-hour journey from Incheon Airport lies your first stop: the enchanting Nami Island. As it’s an island, you’ll need to choose between a scenic ferry ride on the Han River or an exhilarating two-minute zip line for a bird's-eye view.

Famous for its role in the iconic 2002 K-drama Winter Sonata, Nami Island is a paradise for nature lovers, featuring picturesque tree-lined paths and breathtaking landscapes that change with the seasons.

During our visit last October, we were treated to a refreshing autumn experience, with foliage in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows that made for perfect photo opportunities.

You can rent a bike to explore at your own pace, enjoy a relaxing picnic by the water, or admire the charming sculptures and art installations throughout the island.

Before or after your tour of Nami Island, don’t miss the chance to try the famous Dak Galbi, a delicious Korean spicy chicken stir-fry! This popular dish is a must-try in the area and is available at various local eateries. With its bold flavors and satisfying heat, it’s the perfect way to refuel after a day of exploring!

Stopover 2: Enjoy refreshing views via Kim Yujeong rail bike

Originally a train track used for rail transportation, the route from Gangchon Station to Kim You-jeong Station has been converted into a popular rail biking experience for tourists.

The rail experience offers two-seater or a four-seater bikes, and the total course of the rail bike is 8.5km long with 6km on rail bike and last 2.5km on a train.

As you pedal along, enjoy the refreshing breezes and an easy downhill ride while taking in the stunning views of mountains, fields and river. Along the way, you’ll pass through four themed tunnels, each offering a unique experience that adds extra excitement and fun.

On the final leg of your journey, you’ll hop onto a train where you can relax your legs and soak in the picturesque scenery, making you feel like you’ve stepped into an old romantic movie.

Stopover 3: Experience the thrill of Soyanggang Skywalk

Your last stop is the breathtaking Soyanggang Skywalk, which stretches 174m over the river, featuring a transparent glass floor that covers 156m of its length.

At the end of the skywalk, visitors will discover a circular plaza and an observatory, both celebrated for their stunning panoramic views, particularly at sunset.

On the opposite side of the plaza, you'll find the Ssogarisang sculpture, which depicts a leopard mandarin fish and draws in curious visitors. A fountain flows from this sculpture at fixed intervals, enhancing the enchanting atmosphere of the area.

Last stopover: Transfer to your hotel

After a day full of exploration, you'll be taken to your hotel, conveniently included in your K-Stopover tour package. Here, you’ll experience genuine Korean hospitality in comfortable 3-4 star accommodations, ensuring a relaxing end to your day..

Day 2: Free tour

Day 2 is entirely yours to plan, but be mindful of your tour conditions to ensure you don’t miss your flight to your next destination.

When booking your K-Stopover tour weeks before your arrival in Korea, be sure to check the tour's website for detailed information about scheduling and conditions, as these will align with your next flight's timetable. This will help make your visa-free adventure easy and hassle-free.

There are plenty of places and experiences you might want to explore on your own. Consider wearing a traditional hanbok at Gyeongbokgung Palace, visiting vibrant markets for some pasalubong, such as Korean treats and delicacies, exploring cultural villages, shopping in Myeongdong, or diving into your K-pop craze by visiting the Gangnam district.

Even the K-Stopover has recommended courses you can consider! With so many options available, just manage your time wisely to ensure you won’t miss your next flight!

Once you're back at the airport, there’s plenty to keep you occupied while waiting for your flight. Stop by the K-Culture Zone, where you can enjoy interactive activities that give a taste of Korean culture. If you need a quick recharge, head to the nap area for a restful break before your next journey.

Looking for other itineraries? Check out these travelogue:

K-Stopover, visa-free entry to Korea: How we did it

Before you get too excited about the K-Stopover, know that you can only avail this visa-free entry to Korea if you’re a transit tourist. Here’s a detailed explainer on who is eligible, and how you can avail of K-Stopover.

1. Know if you’re eligible

Korea has two visa-free entry programs. The easier one for more Filipinos would be the visa free-entry for general transit passengers.

Here are qualifications and conditions:

You must be going to another country, or back to your own country, and is only is only transiting through Incheon Airport. Meaning, Korea is not your end destination.



You should hold a transit flight ticket within 72 hours and agree to stay in the metropolitan area while consenting to the operation of transit guide assistants.



You should be participating in the transit tour program, offered by the airport and recognized by relevant authorities.

Another visa-free entry option is available for transit passengers from third countries. This applies to travelers holding a valid entry visa (or re-entry permit for permanent residents) to the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or any of 32 European countries, provided they are traveling from one of these countries to either their home country or a third country via South Korea.

RELATED: Korea Tourism Organization-Manila highlight visa-free entry programs, transit tours

2. Book your K-Stopover tour

To take advantage of Korea’s visa-free entry through a transit tour, you’ll need to make a reservation with K-Stopover. at least three days before the date of the tour you want to join. Choose the product you want on the website, pay for it and wait for confirmation email.

There’s a variety of tours to choose from with different price points, with options catering to different interests—whether you’re drawn to nature, history or culture. One such option is "The Gift of Nature" tour. Depending on the package you select, it may include your accommodation, a tour guide and vehicle for one day, entrance fees, a travel TMoney card, and travel insurance.

Note, the programs are changeable depending on circumstances and you can always refer to the website for cancellation and refund regulations. Once you arrive at the Incheon International Airport, those who booked a package tour will meet the tour guide at the registration desk, while those who booked self-guided tour will get their vouches and transportation cards at the registration desk.

3. Enjoy, make memories and don’t miss your next flight

Take in every moment, from scenic views to cultural experiences, and savor the unique stops along the way. Just keep an eye on the time to ensure a smooth flight to your next destination.

Korea for less than 24 hours

Don’t have enough time in Korea? Well, for those who have layovers (less than 24 hours) in Incheon, you can still explore some of Korea’s wonders without a visa, and more? For free.

Simply head to the Free Korea Transit Tour information desks at the airport, where you can book one of their many tours, typically ranging from three to five hours. Choose from options like exploring Sinpo Traditional Market, catching a glimpse of North Korea at the DMZ, or experiencing life as royalty at Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Indeed, whether you’re exploring Korea for less than 24 hours, or stopping over for up to 72 hours, every moment you spend in Korea will leave you with countless stories, filling your heart with memories and a great longing to return. — WITH NUEL MANALIGOD

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story was produced by our creative content team from a familiarization trip hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization.