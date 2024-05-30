Cruise line making port in the Philippines in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will make port in the Philippines as part of at least two Asia cruises in 2025.

This after NCL made its first-ever calls to Manila, tourist havens Boracay and Palawan, and Salomague in Ilocos Sur.

An 11-day cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky begins in Singapore, two days in Thailand (Bangkok and Ko Samui), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh), Brunei Darussalam (Muara), and Malaysia (Kota Kinabalu), with three days of sea in between before ending with three days in the Philippines.

The three Philippine stops are Puerto Princesa — including a trip to the Subterranean River National Park — Boracay, and disembarking in Manila where guests are invited to explore the Philippine capital's rich history or try out first-class restaurants.

The remodeled Norwegian Sky will make similiar Philippine stops during a 12-day cruise, albeit this time in the middle with also a port in Salomague.

That cruise will begin with two days in Taiwan (Taipei and Kaohsiung), four days in the Philippines (Salomague, Manila, Boracay, Puerto Princesa), Malaysia (Kota Kinabalu), Brunei Darussalam (Muara), two days in Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh and Nha Trang), and disembarking in Singapore with only two days of sea in between.

NCL's other Asia port of calls include Indonesia (Bali), South Korea (Seoul), Japan (Tokyo), and even further out in sea like French Polynesia and Mauritius.

Last year, the Philippines was recognized for the first time ever as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination at the World Cruise Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, besting India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

