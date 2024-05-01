Going on solo travel? International flight attendants share practical tips, hacks

The lure of solo travel is that it offers a unique opportunity to explore the world on your own terms without having to accommodate the whims and wants of travel companions.

MANILA, Philippines — If there is something that the pandemic has changed in the area of travel, it is that besides resuming family travels and group travels among friends with a vengeance, which is called revenge travel, people now also enjoy solo travel.

In a 2023 survey conducted by Solo Travel World in the United States, 68% of participants identified themselves as independent travelers. This is also true in the Philippines, where solo travel has been steadily gaining ground. A post-pandemic report published by travel accommodation platform Airbnb in August 2023 revealed that solo travel in 2022 grew by 185% year-on-year compared to 2021. The report also revealed that private room bookings in 2022 grew by 200%.

Whether you’re a seasoned solo traveler or planning your first independent trip, Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew share special tips and tricks to help you embrace the sheer thrill, freedom and adventure of traveling alone.

On booking hotels

Alessandra Piper from the United Kingdom, who has been flying with Emirates for over nine years, shared her hacks.

“I make it a point to go on at least two solo trips a year. Always book hotels with a flexible booking policy, as you may decide to stay longer in some places at the spur of the moment. The flexible policy will ensure you do not get stuck with cancellation fees,” she shared.

On gastronomy

Eabha Sloyan from Ireland channeled her inner foodie.

“Food markets are absolutely fabulous. In my most recent trip, I visited the famous Tsukiji Market in Tokyo. Spending the evening in the market and binging on lots of sushi was a culinary adventure I could only dream of. The energy, fresh food and exquisite flavors made it an unforgettable experience. It’s a place I could go back to again and again,” Sloyan said.

On safety and local culture

British flight attendant Shamiso Guvava said that her training changed the way she sees solo trip.

"It taught me vigilance and attentiveness. Safety is of utmost importance. My training also equipped me with the confidence to communicate with people from diverse backgrounds and take guidance from locals and fellow travelers,” she shared.

On exploring new places

Bosnian crew member Irfan Huseinovic shared the beauty of discovering new places.

“My trick is to walk everywhere as walking makes it easier to navigate and explore the city at your own pace. My longest solo vacation was in Malta, where I spent 25 days on the beautiful island. It was an incredible trip filled with self-discovery, adventure and unbelievable experiences. From exploring ancient ruins to soaking up the sun on breath-taking beaches, every moment was magical,” Huseinovic recalled.

Argentine member Micaela Olivieri listed her top three must-dos.

“First things first, always take care of yourself and your personal belongings. When walking in a crowded area, ensure your bag is in front of you rather than behind. Secondly, be situationally aware of the culture and respect it. Lastly, always trust your intuition and use your past experiences for guidance,” Olivieri advised.

Piper said it best about traveling: “The best thing I’ve learned so far: Don’t be glued to your phone! Keep it in a secure place so you aren’t tempted to keep checking it. Look around, take in the sights, and enjoy the view!”

