Mandarin Oriental to reopen in Makati in 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Iconic hotel Mandarin Oriental is set to return in the heart of Makati in 2026.

Property developer AyalaLand announced on its Facebook page that the hotel promises "world-class experiences."

"We are delighted to share that the new Mandarin Oriental is returning in Makati CBD and is set to open its doors (in) Ayala Triangle Gardens in 2026," AyalaLand wrote.

The land developer said that the hotel will feature 276 rooms and an array of amenities, from top-tier dining options to its renowned spa experience.

"We are excited to witness how this structure will help Makati's landscape evolve as well as provide our community world-class experiences," it said.

In a statement, AyalaLand Hotels and Reports Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer George Aquino said that they are optimistic about the hotel's future.

"Mandarin Oriental Makati reflects our commitment to exceptional quality and to continually setting new standards that solidify our leadership in the Philippine hotel industry," he said.

Manadarin Oriental closed its doors in 2014 after 38 years of operations.

