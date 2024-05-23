LIST: Things to do in UNESCO World Heritage Site Komodo National Park

MANILA, Philippines — If you are a nature lover and your idea of a truly fun weekend off is a nature excursion, then add Komodo National Park in the East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia on your list of must-visits.

A United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, Komodo National Park is known for its breathtaking beauty both on land and in its waters.

It is named after Komodo dragons, the world’s largest lizards, which is the top reason why the biodiversity of the park is something nature lovers should discover while on a visit. The park also boasts of unique landscapes and awe-inspiring marine life to experience.

Komodo dragons abound in their natural habitat.

From aquamarine waters and majestic manta rays to a rugged savannah and scarlet sunsets, the national park is nature personified, preserving nature as it should be preserved.

If you are really serious about exploring nature at the park, then Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores may be a good base for your explorations. Featuring a white-sand beach, 250-meter jetty, waterfront yoga deck, and lots of marine conservation activities, the resort combines luxury with Indonesian hospitality to make sure your nature excursion turns out to be all you want it to be.

The resort cites several reasons why Komodo National Park should be on top of your list and what you can do to maximize your stay.

1. Relax on the dazzling sands of Pink Beach.

Imagine a beach straight out of a Pinterest board – pink, pretty and picturesque. One of only seven of its kind in the world, the Pink Beach in Komodo National Park gets its unusual color from a microscopic creature that produces a red pigment on the fringing coral reefs, which, when combined with crushed red coral, creates a dazzling dusky pink.

While its aesthetics make it unforgettable and Instagram-worthy, taking a dip in the calm, crystal-clear waters is just as irresistible.

2. Watch Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.

Stepping onto the rugged landscape of Komodo Island feels like stepping back to a time when prehistoric creatures ruled the earth.

With its monstrous size, reptilian walk and flicking forked tongue, the Komodo dragon is truly an ancient sight to behold, as the oldest records of the Komodo dragon in Flores date back to around 1.4 million years ago during the Early Pleistocene.

Expert local rangers will guide visitors to a vantage point where they can observe these astonishing creatures in their natural habitat and take photos worthy of National Geographic.

3. Hike and experience the view from Padar Island.

Fitness enthusiast or not, the hike to the summit of Padar Island is an essential experience while exploring Komodo National Park.

The view makes every step of the hour-long hike worth it: Visitors can feast their eyes on four crescent-shaped, shimmering beaches below green-capped mountains surrounded by tranquil azure waters. A relatively minimal effort for such unforgettable scenery, wouldn’t you agree?

Bats setting off against a golden setting sun.

4. Watch bats setting off against the setting sun.

Have you ever watched thousands of bats taking flight from their nesting sites, soaring in sync against the stunning backdrop of the setting sun?

Kalong Island, a tiny mangrove islet in Komodo National Park, is named after its resident fruit bats, known locally as kalong. Witness nature’s awe-inspiring display while soaking in the orange and golden hues of the twilight sky.

Experience one of the world's wealthiest marine environments.

5. Interact with one of the world's wealthiest marine environments.

Immersing yourself in the underwater paradise of Komodo National Park as it enables visitors to experience some of the world’s richest marine biodiversity.

The region is home to 1,000 species of tropical fish and 260 species of coral. Pull on a snorkel and mask to observe these graceful, gentle creatures as they effortlessly glide through the water — sure to be an unforgettable moment for nature lovers.

To contribute to the livelihood of the ecosystem, visitors can participate alongside Ayana's in-house Marine Biologist in planting coral fragments onto ropes or frames.

As of today, the biologist has planted 3,100 coral fragments in an underwater area spanning 950 square meters, fostering the development of new coral colonies for the future.

If you are staying at Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach, a five-star resort with 205 appointed guest rooms and suites and seven distinct dining options that make the most of Labuan Bajo’s spectacular scenery.

Guests can check out a diverse range of activities and experiences managed end-to-end by the property, such as marine conversation activities, a romantic dinner on a private deck, and guided hikes to observe Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.

They can also explore the place by sea via a floating 54-meter luxury wooden ship, a stylish three-deck boat with 10 VIP Cabanas ideal for a sunset cruise and a custom-made glass-bottomed boat.

RELATED: Legoland Malaysia unveils 2024 events, attractions