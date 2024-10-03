Lakbay Magazine officially launched

MANILA, Philippines — Lakbay Magazine, a premiere bi-monthly publication dedicated to the vibrant tourism and hospitality sectors of the country, and the world, was officially launched through an intimate ceremony at its office in Lucky Chinatown Hotel.

"We are thrilled to launch Lakbay, a publication that embodies the spirit of Philippine tourism and hospitality. Our goal is to showcase the beauty, culture, and unique experiences that our country offers; inspiring both local and international travelers to explore and appreciate the Philippine destinations more," enthused Enrico Sy, chairman of the magazine's board of directors.

Manila vice mayor Yul Servo, Taytay vice mayor Pia Cabral, and Department of Tourism's accreditation officer-in-charge Dmitriv Ivannovich were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

"The support we have received from the hotel industry and business sector is truly heartwarming. Today, we celebrate not just the launch of a magazine but also the continuous growth of our country's tourism industry," said Lualhati Fausto, executive editor and founder of Lakbay.

Lakbay Magazine aims to be the leading source of information and inspiration for travelers and industry professionals by offering insightful articles, captivating photography, and comprehensive guides to the best destinations, accommodations, and experiences in and around the Philippines' 7,147 islands.