WATCH: What to do, eat in Hong Kong's Tai O fishing village

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong is a tourism hotspot with destinations like Disneyland, Ocean Park, Ngong Ping 360 and Victoria Harbor, but there are other areas of the administrative region where tourists may find interesting and equally enjoyable.

On the western side of Lantau Island — where Hong Kong Disneyland and Hong Kong International Airport are located — is Tai O fishing village, dubbed the "Venice of Hong Kong."

Meaning "large inlet," the village is known for the waterways that run through the town surrounded by houses standing on stilts known as "pang uks."

A showroom near the main dock features display dioramas and structures from Tai O's history, detailing the progression of the fishing community and the houses they lived in.

WATCH: Philstar.com tours Lantau Island's Tai O fishing village

A companion video is also played for tourists, though it is only available in Cantonese.

Another popular option for tourists is to set out to the sea to catch a glimpse of Chinese white dolphins that frequent the waters near Tai O.

Adventurous visitors can also take a stroll through the market and have taste of local delicacies like giant fishballs, salted fish and shrimp paste.

Tai O was one of the locations for "Under Parallel Skies," starring Filipino actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin, where the latter's mother was found to be living in the fishing village with her former lover. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Martin Ramos

----

Editor's note: The trip to Tai O was hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Klook. At no stage do the host organizations have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: Hong Kong sees rise in Filipino tourists, remains top destination