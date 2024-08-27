Experience sun, sand and savings at Savoy Hotel Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Boracay Island, being hailed as one of the “Best Islands in Asia-Pacific” according to this year’s list of Luxury Awards by Travel + Leisure Asia, is a paradise for sun-seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Strategically nestled at the northernmost part of this tropical paradise, specifically in a secured township that Boracay Newcoast is, lies Savoy Hotel Boracay that promises exciting stays.

With rates starting at P5,425 per guest for two nights, Savoy Boracay is making the group’s stay more memorable by extending the following compliments: a sunrise picnic breakfast at Cove 2 Beach Area, a lunch boodle fight at the Al fresco Dining Area, and a complimentary 15-minute poolside massage.

To celebrate the beauty and excitement of Boracay Newcoast, this Megaworld Hotels and Resorts property is thrilled to present an exclusive special room package perfect for groups of four. This limited-time offer includes complimentary breakfast, welcome drinks, roundtrip Caticlan Airport transfers and access to all resort amenities.

Each of Savoy Boracay’s 559 beautifully appointed guest rooms is equipped with modern amenities and plush furnishings to make one’s stay as comfortable as possible. Step out onto the private balcony, sip on one’s morning coffee, and take in the breathtaking scenery that Boracay Newcoast is famous for.

This promotion is valid until December 30, with stay dates until December 31.

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.savoyhotelboracay.com.ph, email [email protected] and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

