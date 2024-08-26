'Experience Amanpulo, Nay Palad, Pangulasian': Travelhood expo returns this month

Experience the luxury of Amanpulo, the enchantment of Nay Palad, the serenity of Pangulasian and discover gems in the Philippines and around the world.

MANILA, Philippines — Premium travel expo Travelhood is making a comeback on August 31 to September 1 at The Fifth in Rockwell Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

Discerning travelers may immerse themselves in a world of unparalleled travel experiences at the expo.

Founded by event specialist Czarina Ledesma, travel industry veteran Chal Lontoc-Del Rosario and retail expert Claud Paulino, Travelhood offers a curated selection of exclusive travel destinations, airlines, and packages. Experience the luxury of Amanpulo, the enchantment of Nay Palad, the serenity of Pangulasian and discover gems in the Philippines and around the world.

“We’re thrilled to bring back Travelhood with a fresh perspective,” Ledesma said.

“Our goal is to create an intimate and engaging environment where travelers can discover unique destinations, exclusive deals, and unforgettable experiences,” she added.

Travelhood focuses on delivering curated offerings that cater to the discerning traveler. From luxurious resorts and unique itineraries to amazing flight deals and hidden gems, the expo promises to inspire and delight.

“We believe that travel should be an experience, not just a destination,” Lontoc-Del Rosario said.

“Travelhood is committed to showcasing the best of the Philippines and the world, while also supporting the growth of the local tourism industry.”

One of the highlights of Travelhood is the live travel auction, where attendees can bid on incredible travel packages at discounted prices. This exciting event adds an element of fun and excitement to the expo.

Paulino brings her expertise in retail and fashion to Travelhood, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for attendees.

“We want to make travel planning as exciting as the journey itself,” Paulino said. “Travelhood offers a curated selection of travel brands and packages, making it easy for travelers to find their perfect getaway.”

