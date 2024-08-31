Lakbay Norte: Glamping, exploring Tarlac's rich culture, cuisine

The view from Sitio Baag View Deck in San Jose, Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines — Located in Central Luzon, some people only know Tarlac as the gateway to Baguio or La Union.

Tarlac, however, is home to beautiful resorts and restaurants that offer delectable dishes.

Philstar.com was invited by NLEX Corp. to their “Lakbay Norte: Tarlac” trip to experience the sights and tastes of the province.

Here are some tourist destinations in Tarlac.

Bakir Cafe

Located in Tarlac City, Bakir Cafe brings barrio-style ambiance to their patrons as rustic vintage designs make visitors feel more relaxed. Their specials include Mushroom Tempura, Fried Pugo, Fried Itik and Sinigang Bagnet.

Sitio Baag View Deck

Experience breathtaking views of Tarlac in Sitio Baag View Deck in San Jose. Guests can chill on the deck overlooking Mount Arayat and the Zambales mountain range.

Mudita Glamping Resort

Experience a relaxing time with nature and good food with the resort. Located in San Jose, the resort offers a wide array of activities, such as camping, swimming and massage. They also offer pizzas and pastas.

Highlands Mini Golf

Kids and kids-at-heart will surely enjoy playing golf in this miniature golf course. The venue also caters to grand outdoor events as well as photo shoots.

Cusina Flora

Experience authentic Filipino dining in this restaurant in San Jose, Tarlac. Patrons will surely enjoy pigging out Filipino dishes, such as Bulalo, Sinigang, Sisig, Pinakbet and Laing.

Bale Matwa Cafe

Dubbed as "specialty neighborhood cafe," Bale Matwa Cafe is offers nachos, pastas, and sandwiches. Their coffees and frappes are also must-tries.

Diwa ng Tarlac

Guests can learn the rich history and culture of Tarlac in this place. Currently, there is an art fair happening in the museum.

Stella Ristorante

Authentic Italian Chef Gerald Basilio leads the restaurant with Italian food with a twist of Filipino dish. It is a go-to place in Tarlac for Italian cuisine lovers.

Grass and Shades Glamping Resort

Located in Ramos, Tarlac, the resort is a place of luxury, peace and serenity. It can also host weddings, debuts and any occasions.

