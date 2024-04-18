Going abroad soon? Travel perks, vouchers await travelers

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Globe is offering travel perks for subscribers who purchase any of promos under its data roaming packs.

Users can have a chance of obtaining free vouchers from Klook, Agoda, Grab and Alipay that will aid in travels like transportation, attractions, activities and lodging.

The longer subscribers use Globe's Roam Surf Longer Stay data roaming packs — available in over a hundred countries — the more affordable they become.

The perks are as follows:

15% GrabCar rides to and from NAIA Terminals 1 and 3, Clark, Mactan, and Davao International Airports (maximum discount of P120)

5% discount on Klook (minimum spend of P5,000)

P600 off Agoda hotel bookings (minimum spend of P10,000)

Alipay+ Rewards on the GCash mobile app

GCash and Klook vouchers are available on all postpaid and platinum promos, Grab vouchers are available beginning the Roam Surf 2199 promo, while the Agoda voucher is only available via the Roam Surf 5999 promo.

Similarly for prepaid and TM promos, GCash and Klook are available on all three promos, Grab vouchers are available only on the Roam Surf 1599 and Roam Surf 2199 promo, and the Agoda voucher is only available via the Roam Surf 2199 promo.

This means the higher the promo availed, the more perks await subscribers courtesty of the vouchers that can be used in and out of the Philippines.

"We're making international travels even more fun and rewarding by providing our customers greater value from their roaming subscriptions through these perks and freebies," said Paula Rivera-Castillo, Head of Globe International Business. "Going beyond connectivity, we want Globe to be an all-around travel partner for our customers here and abroad."

