Kyline Alcantara renewed as Korea Tourism Organization-Manila ambassador

Kyline Alcantara flaunts her edgy look as she gears up for her kontrabida role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s forthcoming series Shining Inheritance, a Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s series Brilliant Legacy.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Kyline Alcantara will continue her role as an Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism in the Philippines for another year, the Manila Office of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) confirmed.

KTO Manila announced on its official social media accounts that is extending Kyline's ambassadorship until March 23, 2025 after her initial contract from 2022 expired last month.

Kyline is the third Filipino actress to be appointed an Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism after Jessy Mendiola and Sue Ramirez who both served successive three-year stints between 2013 and 2019.

The actress' re-appointment comes as the Philippines and Korea celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and the latter country promoting Visit Korea Year 2024.

The organization said that in her continued role, Kyline will be the celebrity representative for KTO Manila's tourism promotional campaigns, programs, and events.

Her duties include a visit to Korea and sharing her experiences through her social media accounts, and already the actress has a visit lined up within the next quarter for a medical and wellness familiarization tour in Seoul and nearby provinces.

Kyline will also promote Korea at various events arranged by KTO Manila and other Korean government agencies as well as appear in select big campaigns and events like travel seminars and travel fairs.

