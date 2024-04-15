Airline collects P91M in donations from passengers' spare change

MANILA, Philippines — In 2016, Cebu Pacific (CEB) launched an in-flight fundraising campaign called Change for Good. A joint initiative between CEB and UNICEF Philippines, it aims to convert the spare change of passengers into life-saving supplies and services that benefit vulnerable Filipino children.

Now, eight years since its launch, Change for Good has reached P91 million in donations.

“Our partnership with UNICEF has allowed us to channel the collective goodwill of our passengers into meaningful initiatives that will positively impact the lives of Filipino children. We are thankful for the generosity of our passengers and look forward to continuing this important work with UNICEF,” stated Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Cebu Pacific.

In 2023, CEB raised P10.9 million through Change for Good. These funds were channeled into various UNICEF programs that helped Filipino children gain access to education, health care, and humanitarian aid in the Philippines.

“Children have the right to a better and brighter future. Our partnership with Cebu Pacific has helped support our work so that every Filipino child can grow up healthy, educated, and protected,” said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative.

For the record, CEB is the first and only airline partner of UNICEF in Southeast Asia for the Change for Good campaign. It is also the only local carrier that actively raises funds to support children in its home country.