Sunlight Air explains transfer to Clark International Airport

Sunlight Air launches with a bold dedication to revolutionizing air travel by providing a new concept of “aviation service” and a seamless travel experience to domestic travelers at a competitive price.

MANILA, Philippines — Sunlight Air explained their move to Clark International Airport from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

During their inaugural flight last Monday, Ryna Brito-Garcia, chief executive office of Sunlight, said they wanted to lessen the congestion in NAIA and wanted to provide superb customer service for their patrons.

“Our vision, from the very beginning, was always to innovate the airline industry. When we are operating in Manila, there are a lot of challenges that came with it. But we think that with the move to Clark, this will be a big change for Sunlight Air in a way that we will be able to serve our customers better,” she said.

“And I think that in order to revolutionize the airline industry, to follow the vision that we have from the very beginning, we then need to make sure that every step of our customer journey is taken into account for and with this move to Clark, I believe that the airport's plans and innovative approach to customer service will also support our vision as an airline,” she added.

This milestone marks the start of an exciting chapter for the airline, as this move brings about a number of fresh new routes, including flights to Siargao, San Vicente, Coron, and Caticlan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunlight Air to Clark International Airport, further solidifying CRK’s position as a key aviation hub in the region. As we embark on this partnership, we are dedicated to providing Sunlight Air passengers with an unparalleled travel experience marked by efficiency, convenience, and a focus on customer satisfaction,” said Noel Manankil, Chief Executive Officer and President of LIPAD.

The inaugural flight passengers were welcomed aboard the aircraft with festivities, with water cannons and a performance by local guest performers as an added treat. Also in attendance at the launch was Regional Director of the Department of Tourism for Region 3, Dr. Richard Daenos, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atty. Agnes Devanadera, and Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang.

Alongside Sunlight Air’s move to its new home, the airline is also celebrating another feat this week with the launch of new routes from Mactan-Cebu International Airport. The inaugural flight (CEB - IAO, 2R857) yesterday, April 3, marked the start of daily routes from Cebu to Coron, Siargao, and Manila, with flights to Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Caticlan coming soon after.

The inaugural flight from MCIA will also see the following esteemed guests to celebrate this milestone with Sunlight Air; Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority CEO and General Manager, Julius G. Neri, and Aboitiz GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation’s CEO, Athanasios Titonis. Following this development, more Cebuanos and tourists in Cebu will now have direct access to other top destinations in the country.

