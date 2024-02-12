WATCH: Sunset cruising in Venice

MANILA, Philippines — Sunset — it is that one beautiful phenomenon per day that reminds us how beautiful life is, how harmonious with the rest of the world it can still be after a storm: bursts of flashing sunlight upon everyone before the sun finally sets for the day, only to rise again tomorrow to bathe the earth with its glow and pulsating energy.

Enjoy the beauty with a sunset cruise, which is particularly lovely in Venice, a city in northeastern Italy where tourists flock, a city built on a group of 126 islands separated by expanses of open water and by canals, with portions of the city linked by more than 400 bridges.

During a sunset cruise, enjoy stops in the islands in the Venetian lagoon: Murano, Burano and Torcello.

Beautiful views, different perspectives, one thought-provoking experience as the sunset cruise moves along… Nothing can be better than this! — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo