House ‘inspo’: Burano’s ‘Instagrammable’ homes

Accessible via a “vaporetto” (Venetian water bus) from St. Mark’s Square, Burano has been known for its brightly colored houses dotting the canals of the Venetian Lagoon.

BURANO, Italy — Looking for an offbeat destination in Italy?

Apart from being under the radar, Burano, an island 45 minutes off Venice, stands out for its multicolored homes mirrored in its famous lacework.

At its heart is Piazza Baldassare Galuppi, the island’s only plaza with famous landmarks, the San Martino church and Museum and School of Lacemaking. The church has been renowned for its leaning campanile and 1727 “Crucifixion” painting by Rococo master artist Giambattista Tiepolo.

Besides visiting the church and the museum, and taking pictures with its postcard-pretty houses, among the things to do in Burano are to wine and dine with Italian food and drinks in one of its many cafes fronting the Piazza, or to shop for lace and other arts and crafts.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Piazza Baldassare Galuppi has a fountain where one can sip fresh water from a traditional Roman aqueduct Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo San Martino Church and its leaning campanile Museum and School of Lacemaking and Community Hall Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Old photograph in a restaurant depicting Burano's lacemaking industry

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A shop selling traditional Burano lace

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Children carrying umbrellas made of Burano lace

