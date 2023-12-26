In photos: Shroud of Turin pilgrimage

TURIN, Italy — Come Christmastime and any other important Catholic holiday, the Cappella della Sacra Sindone or simply, the Shroud of Turin, has been among the popular destinations for pilgrims as it houses what the National Geographic described as the most studied artifact in the world, the Shroud of Turin.

The Shroud is believed to be the wrapping cloth that contains the image of Jesus Christ, reportedly made by his blood marks following his crucifixion. Latest X-ray dating of a sample of the Shroud shows that is 2,000 years old or has been consistent with Jesus’ time.

According to the Catholic faith, the Shroud is proof of both Jesus’ resurrection and his time on Earth as the Son of Man, celebrated every Christmas with his birth in Bethlehem.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Cappella della Sacra Sindone exterior

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The altar where the Shroud is housed when it is not being displayed on the main altar for public viewing

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Hallway leading to the altar that houses the Shroud

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A closer look at the altar that houses the Shroud, topped with thorns taken from where Jesus' crown of thorns was sourced

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The main altar where the Shroud is taken for public veneration

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Altar housing the relic of St. John the Baptist's head

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Remains of Blessed Giorgio Frassati of Turin

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Information and other relics related to the Shroud

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Souvenir shop

