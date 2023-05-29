Top 10 destinations Filipinos want to visit in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — These days, when we need a quick answer to our questions, we “Google” it and in a matter of seconds, the answer is there.

Google Search has proven to be so reliable that searching for answers with just the tip of our fingers has become our go-to research source, especially when it comes to travel ideas. We search for places that are of interest to us, and the popular answers pop up on the computer screen.

Now that we are in the thick of summer, it is high time to travel. Where to? A quick search of Google Flights has yielded the Top 10 destinations that Filipinos would want to visit this 2023, based on the number of searches the site received for travel in the months of June to August 2023.

The Top 10 destinations are:

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Singapore

3. Bangkok, Thailand

4. Caticlan, Philippines

5. Cebu, Philippines

6. Hong Kong

7. Manila, Philippines

8. Seoul, South Korea

9. Kalibo, Philippines

10. Taipei, Taiwan

Best time to snag a good deal

That is a question that crosses our mind every time we plan to travel. Just when, exactly, is the best time to book a flight? By looking at historical pricing data on Google Flights for trips departing from the Philippines, prices have usually been their lowest at around four to five and a half months prior to departure, with average prices bottoming out four and a half months before departure. Good news: There is still time to find great deals on flights now.

Asia: A hot destination

Nothing beats traveling around Asia. This is why our own region is still the top destination for most of us Asians. The top countries Filipinos are searching for on Google are Japan, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea. The ever-increasing popularity of the Land of the Rising Sun cannot be denied, appearing 22 times in the Top 10 lists of countries studied and topping seven of those!

With Japan, Thailand and South Korea topping the searches, it is no surprise that Asia Pacific is still the top region to visit, as it makes up 70% of destinations travelers would want to visit soon. Of this, a third are to Southeast Asia, with Bangkok emerging as the top city, followed by Bali (Indonesia) and Singapore, a sign that travelers are looking forward to sunny beaches, vibrant cities and amazing food.

Local travel picks in 2023

Google’s data also found the top inbound travel destinations in the first quarter of 2023. These refer to visits by non-residents to the Philippines, mostly from the US, Japan, Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. If you’re wondering where they’re heading to when they visit, it’s probably one of these places: Sundowners Beach Villas in Zambales, Igorot Stone Kingdom in Benguet, Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati, and the National Museum of Natural History in Manila, which could make an ideal trip when we think of domestic travel instead of going out of the country.

