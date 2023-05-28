From acting to Airbnb hosts: Celebrities open homes for summer travelers

MANILA, Philippines — We’re at the tail-end of the summer season, and the sky already turns dark with rainclouds on certain days. So those of us who have not gone out of town with family or friends, whether to hit the beach for a fun swim or go up a mountain hideaway to get some chilly nights, are scrambling for some summertime fun. Searches for Airbnb Stays on the platform are spiking by almost 400% year-on-year in the Philippines.

Airbnb is ready for such last-minute getaways this summer because it has partnered with three Filipino celebrities-turned-Airbnb hosts to make their homes available for an exclusive two-night stay for only P2,023 per night on certain weekends this May.

Zsa Zsa Padilla’s Casa Esperanza in Quezon

Zsa Zsa Padilla went first, when she opened her beautiful weekend home with her partner, famous architect Conrad Onglao, in Lucban, Quezon. They call it Casa Esperanza, which is nestled between swaying coconut trees and emerald rice paddies in the tranquil town of Lucban.

The villa offered guests an impeccably stylish and private getaway in the countryside, and it looks like her guests from May 12 to 14, as agreed upon with Airbnb, enjoyed being far from the chaotic city and living a simple life in the countryside.

“At Casa Esperanza, we warmly welcome groups and families seeking to create unforgettable memories. Take a refreshing dip in our saltwater pool, stroll through our lush garden, and savor the serenity of dining inside our greenhouse. We love seeing our guests refreshed and rejuvenated after spending a night or two in our home, and we can’t wait to host more guests on Airbnb this summer,” said the singer-actress.

Mylene Dizon’s Surfstar Elyu Room 8 in La Union

Actress Mylene Dizon followed suit the weekend after, specifically on May 19 to 21, when she welcomed guests to Surfstar Elyu Room 8 in La Union. La Union is a surfing capital, and it is full of hip coffee shops, awesome restaurants, and exciting nightlife. But there’s no place that offers such incredible views of the surf than Mylene’s place.

“We hope to make your stay as exciting and meaningful as when we first discovered this charming coastal town in the North. What was once a sleepy fishing village is now a buzzing vacation and surfing destination in the Philippines! We welcome our guests to join us and experience the incredible beauty and laidback lifestyle of La Union, with all the comforts of home,” said Mylene.

Glaiza de Castro’s Casa Galura in Baler

This weekend, May 26 to 28, it’s singer-actress Glaiza de Castro’s turn to host Airbnb guests at her Casa Galura in Baler, Aurora.

Glaiza’ bed-and-breakfast opened just in time for the summer season. The singer-actress' gorgeous bed-and-breakfast opened just in time for the summer season. Located in the quiet town of Baler, Glaiza shared that the stay reminds her of her childhood and large family reunions. The home is spacious enough for large groups and features a pool, workout area and rooftop.

Similarly, she wants her guests to create memories with their loved ones that they can look back on in future. She shared, “I hope everyone who stays in Casa Galura will make fun memories in Baler. I want them to feel relaxed and at the same time, build a more solid connection with their loved ones and friends. Some people say you really get to know more about people when you travel together and I agree! Baler has so much to offer and we are here to share how best they can explore this beautiful place.”

