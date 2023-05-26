^

Travel and Tourism

Palawan's Hidden Beach named 3rd best beach in the world

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 7:19am
Hidden Beach in El Nido, Palawan
The World's 50 Best Beaches

MANILA, Philippines — Hidden Beach in El Nido, Palawan has been included in The World's 50 Best Beaches list as presented by pharmaceutical company Banana Boat.

The list is based on Banana Boat beach ambassadors and hundreds of global travel influencers, journalists, editors, and agents.

All the beaches were ranked according to five important criteria: sheer untouched nature, remoteness, how swimmable it is, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature.

The famous El Nido beach placed third on the overall list, behind top-ranked Lucky Bay in Australia and Anse Source d'Argent in Seychelles.

The list described Hidden Beach as "truly one-of-a-kind" and an "unparalleled paradise," tucked away behind towering limestone cliffs making it impossible to see from the outside and only accessible by boat and a quick swim through a small opening.

"Crystal clear, shallow water surrounded by white sand and majestic limestone walls with lush greenery and palms, there is no question why so many of our beach experts voted this one of the best," the description also said.

The World's 50 Best Beaches recommend visiting Hidden Beach between December and April although it is accessible year-round with an average temperature of 27.2-degree Celsius. It even said the beach has 231 sunny days a year, is 90% swimmable, and its nature is completely untouched.

"This cove is well-protected from wind and waves, making it ideal for jumping into the ocean. March and April are the summer seasons in the Philippines, which means more travelers during this time. If you want to avoid the crowds, you might want to skip these months," the list advised.

Australia had the most representatives in the overall list at four, with Whitehaven Beach, Turqouise Bay, and Little Hellfire Bay joining Lucky Bay.

Greece and Mexico followed with three entries each, the latter also having a particular Hidden Beach making it at the 33rd spot.

BEST BEACHES

EL NIDO

HIDDEN BEACH

PALAWAN
