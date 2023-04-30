Visit 'forgotten' bridge in Rizal's 'El Filibusterismo,' Taytay Falls in Majayjay, Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Not many people know that there is another destination south of Manila that can feel like Tagaytay or Baguio most of the year.

Once upon a time, Majayjay, Laguna, was known as the summer capital of the Philippines, especially during the Spanish colonial era.

"During the Spanish period, this is the summer capital of the Philippines because the climate is very cold. Majayjay is one of the early Spanish settlements. It was discovered in 1571, 50 years after the Philippines was first discovered by the Spaniards," said Majayjay Mayor Romeo Amorado to Philstar.com.

Majayjay is located at the foot of Mt. Banahaw and stands at 1,000 feet above sea level.

Like many other old Spanish towns, it has structures from the past that still stand today, and these are among the reasons why Majayjay should be on most tourists' bucket lists.

Centuries-old church

Mayor Amorado said that right after the Spaniards came, Majayjay was among the towns were they built a church.

Saint Gregory the Great Parish Church was built in 1571. The stone church still stands today, with its majestic altar looking grand with the figures of saints on the background. It also has a pulpit and its long aisle serves as a romantic path for the bride to walk on. A part of it now serves as a school.

'Forgotten' historic bridge

In this quiant town also stands another historic structure that is seemingly forgotten by even locals. Most of them know it as Tulay ng Pige but the unfinished bridge is actually Puente del Capricho.

Built in 1851, the bridge is built over Olla River. Dr. Jose Rizal mentioned it in the first chapter of "El Filibusterismo," where he said about how the bridge was built by the hands of the Filipinos who were ordered whipped by the Spanish friar who oversaw its construction.

Beat the heat at Taytay Falls

Summer is definitely here with scalding heat and humidity. Those who want to dip their toes in cold water, they can head to Taytay Falls.

Once in Brgy. Taytay, it is only a 10-minute walk from the starting point. The path is cemented and its bountiful flora await the trekkers to behold.

At the end of the trek, visitors will be awed with Taytay Falls. The water is crystal clear and comes from Mt. Banahaw. Guests can also have their picnic, provided they clean up after their stay.

Resort hotel with mini-zoo

APA Farms is a resort hotel that features container accommodations. One of its features is its mini-zoo that has different species of birds, snakes, horses and ostriches.

One of the container accommodations at APA Farms APA Farms is a bed and breakfast hotel that has a mini zoo Horses are among the animals at APA Farms Saint Gregory the Great Parish Church was built in 1571

