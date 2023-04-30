^

Travel and Tourism

Visit 'forgotten' bridge in Rizal's 'El Filibusterismo,' Taytay Falls in Majayjay, Laguna

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Not many people know that there is another destination south of Manila that can feel like Tagaytay or Baguio most of the year. 

Once upon a time, Majayjay, Laguna, was known as the summer capital of the Philippines, especially during the Spanish colonial era. 

"During the Spanish period, this is the summer capital of the Philippines because the climate is very cold. Majayjay is one of the early Spanish settlements. It was discovered in 1571, 50 years after the Philippines was first discovered by the Spaniards," said Majayjay Mayor Romeo Amorado to Philstar.com. 

Majayjay is located at the foot of Mt. Banahaw and stands at 1,000 feet above sea level. 

Like many other old Spanish towns, it has structures from the past that still stand today, and these are among the reasons why Majayjay should be on most tourists' bucket lists. 

Centuries-old church

Mayor Amorado said that right after the Spaniards came, Majayjay was among the towns were they built a church. 

Saint Gregory the Great Parish Church was built in 1571. The stone church still stands today, with its majestic altar looking grand with the figures of saints on the background. It also has a pulpit and its long aisle serves as a romantic path for the bride to walk on. A part of it now serves as a school. 

'Forgotten' historic bridge

In this quiant town also stands another historic structure that is seemingly forgotten by even locals. Most of them know it as Tulay ng Pige but the unfinished bridge is actually Puente del Capricho. 

Built in 1851, the bridge is built over Olla River. Dr. Jose Rizal mentioned it in the first chapter of "El Filibusterismo," where he said about how the bridge was built by the hands of the Filipinos who were ordered whipped by the Spanish friar who oversaw its construction. 

Beat the heat at Taytay Falls

Summer is definitely here with scalding heat and humidity. Those who want to dip their toes in cold water, they can head to Taytay Falls. 

Once in Brgy. Taytay, it is only a 10-minute walk from the starting point. The path is cemented and its bountiful flora await the trekkers to behold. 

At the end of the trek, visitors will be awed with Taytay Falls. The water is crystal clear and comes from Mt. Banahaw. Guests can also have their picnic, provided they clean up after their stay. 

Resort hotel with mini-zoo

APA Farms is a resort hotel that features container accommodations. One of its features is its mini-zoo that has different species of birds, snakes, horses and ostriches. 

RELATED: 'Forgotten' bridge in Rizal's 'El Filibusterismo' still stands as Spanish era reminder


 

EL FILIBUSTERISMO

LAGUNA

MAJAYJAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
Sponsored
2 days ago

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

2 days ago
Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams
Sponsored
3 days ago

Resort in Bohol spearheads rescue of hundreds of endangered giant clams

3 days ago
On Earth Day, Bellevue Resort in Bohol, along with partners, launched Native Giant Clams Rescue Project in Momo Beach, Panglao...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways
9 days ago

'Revenge travel' is real: Group travel rises by 180%; list of top 'barkada' getaways

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
Summer is officially here, and group travel is on the rise.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday
10 days ago

Japan's Ichiban Festival to start in Siargao on Saturday

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Osaka-based event production company Hiragana in collaboration with Manila-based B-Side Productions is proud to announce the...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023
Sponsored
11 days ago

5 reasons South Korea should be your top travel goal in 2023

By Gerald Dizon | 11 days ago
From K-drama, K-pop, K-beauty, K-food and so much more—South Korea is indeed beckoning you for a visit. 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry
13 days ago

After 3-year hiatus, travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee returns to tourism industry

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 days ago
Travel veteran Chang Theng Hwee, who has visited almost 140 countries in five decades, has returned to the tourism industry...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with