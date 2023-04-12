LIST: Celebrity-owned resorts, rest houses to consider for future vacations

MANILA, Philippines — The summer heat rolling often means one thing: a getaway trip is on the cards.

With the Philippines boasting of numerous vacation spots — be it by beautiful beaches and lakes or deep in the forest and mountains — it may surprise that some lodging areas are actually owned by local celebrities.

From Zsa Zsa Padilla and Gerald Anderson to Kathryn Bernardo and Chito Miranda, here are some celebrity resorts and rest houses you could consider the next time you want to book a vacation.

Hayati Private Beach Resort in Botolan, Zambales (Gerald Anderson)

This private resort owned by Gerald first hit the headlines when his then-rumored girlfriend Julia Barretto was spotted there in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the actor has expanded the pet-friendly property to include a campsite, on top of a swimming pool, billiard table, basketball court, canoe/kayak rentals, and spaces to hold a bonfire.

One of Hayati's biggest pulls is being able to accomodate a maximum of 30 people for a stay.

River Garden in Calumpit, Bulacan (Marjorie Barretto)

Speaking of Julia, she helped her mom Marjorie open a rest house last year in Bulacan where the family have stayed for more than 20 years.

The aptly-named River Garden — as a gazebo has scenic views of the Angat River — has rooms named after flowers, an open kitchen, and is adorned with paintings of Marjorie and her kids.

Amplifying its modern Filipino vibe are pawid roofs, bamboo, and capiz shell windows, as well as precious antiques, furniture, accessories and heritage paintings that Marjorie inherited from her mother.

Casa Esperanza in Lucban, Quezon (Zsa Zsa Padilla)

Casa Esperanza is the weekend home and passion project of singer Zsa Zsa Padilla (Esperanza is her first name) and her partner Conrad Onglao, who consider themselves nature lovers and call the property their second home.

The property's Airbnb description says it is modern rustic in design, has a big forest garden, and a planned farm to be built.

Each casita has its own luxurious bathrooms, while the main house has a living room, kitchen, pavilion dining area, service area, garage, greenhouse, and an infinity pool. A stay at Casa Esperanza costs P19,600 a night.

Isla Amara in El Nido, Palawan (Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual)

Actors Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual are co-owners of Isla Amara which opened to the public at the end of October 2022.

The resort's classic interiors is rich with cultural touches. One mural shows the native Palawan hornbill.

A stay costs P7,500 a night in one of Isla Amara's many regular rooms, though the more spacious Celebrity Suite may catch the attention of larger groups.

Harlan Beach Villa in Boracay (Heart Evangelista)

This Bali-inspired villa found at the end of Boracay's Station 1 opened last 2021 and co-owner Heart Evangelista was one of the very first people to stay there with her husband Senator Chiz Escudero and family.

Heart documented the visit in a vlog, sharing she invested some of her lifetime savings with other partners for Harlan.

The villa has two casitas and two master bedrooms — all with king-sized beds and individual bathrooms, one of them overlooking the beachfront like the infinity pool — shared living and dining rooms, plated breakfast, private airport transfer, and a private chef and butler.

L’Sirene Boutique Resort in Baler, Aurora (Sam Pinto)

Actress Sam Pinto opened this resort devoted to surfers and swimmers back in April 2017, and to this day, is committed to its mermaid-inspired identity.

At the time of its opening, it was said to be inspired by another Bali resort, Eden Residences by the Sea, but Pinto gave it her own personal twist.

L'Sirene provides surfing lessons to its guests since Baler is popular for its waves, while other activities include fishing and enjoying a bonfire on the beach.

Casa Galura in Baler, Aurora (Glaiza de Castro)

Also found in Baler is the Casa Galura which opened its doors just last February 2023.

The house has two large rooms with several bunk beds and pull out beds and a number of toilets and showers, with amenities including a pool, workout area, and rooftop access.

The nearby popular surfing spot Sabang Beach is a 15-minute drive away, but rice fields and the town proper is just walking distance from Casa Galura.

Airbnb says rates begin at P9,000 a night.

Baguio Hillside House in Baguio (Neri Naig-Miranda)

Neri Naig-Miranda and her husband Chito recently put up their Baguio resthouse up for rent a year after she purchased the property.

The property, which goes for P11,000 a night, can host up to 11 people and even has a staff house for drivers and household staff.

The interior includes two bedrooms with queen beds and one small double bed, a dedicated workspace, kitchen, and a private patio — all outdoor spaces meant to really enjoy the cool Baguio breeze.

Alpas Siargao in Siargao (Champ Lui Pio)

Hale frontman Champ Lui Pio's hostel in Siargao was damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021, but six months later was able to reopen. A dorm room was even added last February.

The word "alpas" means to "become free" or "break loose," which is exactly the kind of vibe the hostel gives off for its guests.

