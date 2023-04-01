How Vanessa Hudgens will sell the Philippines as global tourism ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Hudgens is very honored to be awarded by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the first Hollywood star to become the Philippines’ global tourism ambassador.

At her Manila press conference yesterday for her travel documentary about her Filipino roots, TV host Boy Abunda asked Hudgens what will she tell people if they ask her about the Philippines.

“It’s a little bit of everything! It’s a lot of a bit of everything! It’s got paradise, it’s got metropolitan city. It’s got kindness. Everybody’s so warm, so friendly. The people here are very unique. Everyone is just so warm! I feel like I haven’t met anyone who seems having a bad day. The hospitality is unmatched. It’s got wonder and is really a magical place!” she beamed.

Directed by Paul Soriano, Hudgens’ travel documentary, with the working title “The Awakening,” is “an intimate look at my experience here in the Philippines for the very first time,” the actress shared.

“Really just discovering this beautiful land and wonderful people and just really getting in touch with the piece of myself that has always been there but I’ve never known intimately,” she enthused.

Since she flew back to the US at the night of the presscon last night, Vanessa said at the presser that she can’t wait to be back and do more here.

“I can’t already wait to come back! I feel like the time that I spent here has been so incredible and so special but I need more time. The country is so big! It has so much to offer.”

Besides beaches, she said, “I’m going to hang out with tribes, there’s so much to do. I haven’t even gone shopping! “

She also plans to sing the karaoke because she was unable to do so in her first visit.

“And then there’s Tinikling which is my most favorite thing ever! I’m going to get like bamboo sticks so I get to make my friends do it and so I could practice at home. So next time I come, there’ll be a Tinikling challenge. Face off!”

If given the chance to produce her own project in the country, she said: “I love culture and I love the past. I love things that are untouched by the current world that we live in, technology, everyone’s fighting to get ahead… Maybe I’d do something about the tribes because I feel there’s not a lot of light on that and it would be nice to be able to preserve that.”

Now that she has been to Palawan, she wants to explore Cebu next because she is so inspired by natural furniture and lighting elements.

“The rattan, the wicker, the Mother of Pearl, it’s all just so beautiful to me that I always loved and then I go, ‘Oh yeah, makes sense, because it’s Filipino!’”

