The Philippines one of the world's most romantic destinations â€” report

The Philippines one of the world's most romantic destinations — report

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever wondered what the most romantic destinations are in the world?

Where do couples love to travel to for a romantic getaway, especially for Valentine’s Day? Well, ready for the big reveal?

Latest Airbnb data reveals that the Philippines is one of the global booking platform’s most romantic destinations around the world. It has one of the highest proportions of couples traveling together during the Valentine’s Day period, along with Puerto Rico, The Netherlands, Greece and New Zealand.

There are actually so many destinations in the country that are worth a visit with your loved one, your partner in life. After a long hiatus brought about by the pandemic, you might be able to travel again this Valentine’s week (or month) and bond over scenic views, good food, and pampering — whatever bonding activities you enjoy together.

Here are some easy-on-the-pocket Airbnb stays:

Colibris Center in El Nido, Palawan

Casa Malaya in El Nido, Palawan. It’s a tropical-inspired villa adorned with antiques and tribal Filipino pieces. The villa has a private pool and spacious sun lounge where you can hang around. Another villa in El Nido, Colibris Corner, also beckons if your idea of a perfect getaway is waking up to the sound of hummingbirds and feasting your eyes on beautiful island views.

Soultribe Beach Retreat in Siargao

Soultribe Beach Retreat in Siargao. It offers fun island activities, such as island hopping, horse riding, surfing lessons, massages, and yoga classes.

Peakway Bell Tent in Cebu

Peakway Bell Tent in Cebu. It is a glamping dome that can fit up to six guests and pets are allowed. The dome offers some of the best mountain, lush greenery and starry night views. It even comes with an outdoor dining area exclusive to your barbecue nights.

Alperi Farm in Amadeo, Cavite

Alperi Farm in Amadeo, Cavite. This 2,000-square-meter farmhouse in Amadeo, Cavite offers a sala, full kitchen, patio, outdoor dining area, three bedrooms, two toilet-baths for your exclusive use. You also get to enjoy the gym, theater and arcade room, as well as a tree playhouse and outdoor pool.

