Pet-friendly Airbnbs

MANILA, Philippines — Our fur babies are family. They feel down when we leave them alone, especially when we travel for work or leisure. So take them along when you travel for this holiday season. They’ll love it!

Airbnb hosts have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests and their fur babies. In fact, over three million pets have checked into the popular travel site last year. As of June, pet-friendly vacays made up almost one-fifth of Philippines listings on the site, a 44% hike compared to June 2019.

The top 10 pet-friendly destinations are:

Manila, Metro Manila

Baguio, Cordillera

Patuto, Calabarzon

Quezon City, Metro Manila

Taguig, Calabarzon

Cebu City, Central Visayas

Olongapo, Central Luzon

Nasugbu, Calabarzon

San Fernando, Ilocos

Calamba, Calabarzon

Choosing pet-friendly accommodations

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said fur parents want places with more space for their furry friends to romp around. These pet-friendly areas are usually found away from it all — outside capital cities.

For example, the Alperi Farm is a newly built private farmhouse in Amadeo, Cavite. Sitting on an expansive 2,000-square-meter area, it is great for non-stop fetch and the occasional zoomies. The farmhouse’s entertainment and activity options for humans and pets include a playhouse, bird sanctuary, a gym, a theater and arcade room.

Campo Canueza provides breathtaking mountain views and an easy beach access. It boasts a two-storey air-conditioned bahay kubo, private pool, and massive space where you can walk the fur babies. You can pitch a tent outside and enjoy unlimited views of the night sky.

Beachfront homes for water-loving breeds

Dogs love the water. Indulge them with beachfront stays where they can swim and feel the soft sand under their paws.

Saya Nest is one of the seven nests hosted by fur-mom and host Tamara. Located in the rainforest of Subic Bay, it’s a stone’s throw away from the beaches and falls. A fenced patio let pets run off-leash. A bathtub overlooks the forest. The outdoor table and grill, and hammock by the porch chase stress away. Tamara’s own fur babies even welcome guests!

Beachfront Loft in Palawan is an island adventure destination that sits in a two-hectare beachfront community in Aborlan, south of Puerto Princesa. It’s right by the sandy beach. Go boating by day and cuddle around the bonfire at night while listening to soothing waves.

Breathtaking views for your best bud

Looking for vacation rentals with stunning views?

Anto House, a secluded farm in the highlands of Antipolo, offers a 360-degree view overlooking the distant Metro Manila skyline, Angono hills and ridges, and Laguna de Bay. Two bamboo casitas accommodate up to 14 guests. Goats and sheep interact with kids and fur babies.

A rustic, tiny island right at the center of Lumot Lake has amazing views of the Sierra Madre mountain ranges. If the fur baby’s love language is quality time, you can build a mini obstacle course, swim at the lake, or just watch the world go by with him or her.

