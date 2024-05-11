^

Visit Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, more Hong Kong stars along Avenue of Stars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 12:43pm
The Avenue of Stars overlooking Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — If Los Angeles and Eastwood City have stars decorating their Walks of Fame, Hong Kong boasts of handprints across the Avenue of Stars.

This waterfront location in Tsim Sha Tsui overlooking Victoria Harbor features a stretching promenade with icons of the Hong Kong film industry set in metal plaques.

All the plaques contain brief descriptions of select actors and filmmakers, some of them with handprints and autographs also set in metal.

Celebrities who passed away before the opening of the promenade twenty years ago instead have hole-designed faces on the plaques accompanying the descriptions.

Some of the names forever etched in the Avenue of Stars include Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Jet Li, Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, John Woo, Wong Kar-wai, Stephen Chow, Leslie Cheung, Andy Lau, Yuen Woo-ping, Gong Li and Connie Chan.

Martial artist-actor Bruce Lee and Cantopop singer Anita Mui, who both have plaques, are the only icons to date who also have bronze statues erected by the Avenue of Stars.

The Avenue of Stars was one of the locations in "Hello, Love, Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards as well as "Under Parallel Skies" starring Janella Salvador and Win Metawin.

RELATED: Hong Kong sees rise in Filipino tourists, remains top destination

 

Editor's note: The trip to the Avenue of Stars was hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Klook. At no stage do the host organizations have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

