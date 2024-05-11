Visit Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, more Hong Kong stars along Avenue of Stars

MANILA, Philippines — If Los Angeles and Eastwood City have stars decorating their Walks of Fame, Hong Kong boasts of handprints across the Avenue of Stars.

This waterfront location in Tsim Sha Tsui overlooking Victoria Harbor features a stretching promenade with icons of the Hong Kong film industry set in metal plaques.

All the plaques contain brief descriptions of select actors and filmmakers, some of them with handprints and autographs also set in metal.

Celebrities who passed away before the opening of the promenade twenty years ago instead have hole-designed faces on the plaques accompanying the descriptions.

Some of the names forever etched in the Avenue of Stars include Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Jet Li, Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, John Woo, Wong Kar-wai, Stephen Chow, Leslie Cheung, Andy Lau, Yuen Woo-ping, Gong Li and Connie Chan.

Martial artist-actor Bruce Lee and Cantopop singer Anita Mui, who both have plaques, are the only icons to date who also have bronze statues erected by the Avenue of Stars.

The Avenue of Stars was one of the locations in "Hello, Love, Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards as well as "Under Parallel Skies" starring Janella Salvador and Win Metawin.

