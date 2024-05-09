Flight attendant shares packing tips for hassle-free travel

Traveling solo has its perks, but you also have to be ready for anything.

MANILA, Philippines — A long-time flight attendant shared some packing hacks that she learned from over a decade of working up in the air.

Retailer House of Fraser tapped Emilie, a flight attendant of 16 years, to give packing tips for travelers (even those who consider themselves frequent flyers).

Here are some of Emilie's travel tips:

Prioritize essential items

For those who frequently travel or enjoy doing staycation, Emilie suggested having bags already packed with essential travel items like toiletries, medicines, sunblock, adaptor and power banks, making it easier to pack for the next trip.

Don't bring hardcover suitcases

"Passengers tend to think that hard-shell suitcases are more resistant than fabric ones, but it's actually the opposite," explained Emilie. "Hardcovers can get easily broken by the pressure of the other bags once they're all packed together in the [cargo] hold."

Emilie instead recommended using fabric suitcases, which are more durable, preferably a bright-colored one so you can spot it faster during retrieval. She cautioned about using a white fabric suitcase because it will stain faster.

Emilie also revealed a surprising observation — four-wheel suitcases are not as durable or reliable than two-wheel ones. Thus, she said, she avoids using them.

Don't bring multiple items

This might be one pill that will be hard to swallow for those who love doing a lot of OOTDs on trips.

For short trips, Emilie advised that it is more practical to travel with just a carry-on bag or bagpack, eliminating time spent waiting at baggage carousels.

A smaller bag, however, means less items. She said pre-planning outfits in advance makes a huge difference.

A few T-shirts and underwear, one pair of sneakers, jeans, a jacket, a coat and one dress are enough, she added.

Bring wipes

It is common knowledge among travelers that only liquids below 100ml are allowed in flights, however, because of changes in cabin pressure, liquids can still leak.

As such, Emilie suggested bringing wipes or a pad to prevent or clean up spillages.

Additionally, Emilie advised keeping important documents, such as one's passport, in a clear ziplock bag.

Avoid bringing fresh food

"Food and drinks are okay to pack in your suitcase as long as they are packed well and protected from leaking," Emilie shared. "Make sure to avoid anything with a strong smell as that might attract the attention of sniffer dogs at customs."

Some examples of forbidden munchies on international travels are cold meats, cheese and fresh food.

Make sure you can lift your bag

As simple as it may sound, Emilie's final suggestion is to not overpack, exceed the weight limit and use a bag that is too heavy.

"If you can't lift it and place it in the overhead compartment yourselves, it's too heavy for us attendants, too, and we don't want to injure our backs to lift your luggage," Emilie ended.

