Australia's Anko opens largest store in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko opened its largest store in the Philippines at TriNoma, bringing its signature everyday low prices to more Filipino families in northern Metro Manila.

Located at the heart of Quezon City, the new branch spans 1,634 square meters, with 1,421 square meters of retail space conveniently situated on the ground floor, just a few steps from the MRT North Avenue station. The store offers easy access for both daily commuters and weekend shoppers.

“We’ve scaled our operations to meet growing demand, but more importantly, to deepen our impact,” said Rachel Turner, Anko’s country manager.

To celebrate the opening, the brand is hosting a series of free family-friendly workshops starting July 9, spotlighting the brand’s Play & Create range. It features arts and crafts, puzzles, soft play items, and toys.

“What makes this location truly special is our new activation space. This is a first for Anko in the Philippines. It’s a place where you can engage with our products in fun, interactive ways. Whether it’s styling a space, testing out new items, or joining a creative workshop, we want you to experience Anko in a way that’s hands-on and inspiring,” Turner said.

Beyond the launch week, the Australian brand will host regular in-store events at TriNoma, including home styling and beauty workshops, exclusively for Anko Club members. The next sessions will highlight the brand’s Australian-designed home collection across dining, kitchen, and décor categories, with special guest appearances.

Shoppers can download the Anko Club app and register to enjoy free access to workshops, exclusive promos, and early product previews. Members can also claim a free eco bag with any in-store purchase from July 1 to 31.

As part of its growing community initiatives, the brand also launched the Ko Creators Program, a new user-generated content campaign, inviting fans and customers to show off how they style and use Anko products at home. Interested shoppers can sign up through the Anko Club app.

The Trinoma branch joins the brand’s existing stores in Glorietta 2, Makati City, and Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City.

