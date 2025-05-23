LIST: Free ‘merch,’ promos at Uniqlo’s ‘Thank You Festival’

From left: Every single-receipt purchase, no minimum purchase required, entitles the shopper to a free bag charm; Anya Hindmarch's first spring-summer collection drops at Uniqlo stores in time for the Thank You Festival opening.

MANILA, Philippines — To expresses its gratitude to its customers, lifestyle retailer Uniqlo recently launched its annual Thank You Festival, which kicks off today, May 23.

“Thank you Festival is something that we celebrate actually twice a year, one in May and one in November,” Uniqlo Philippines' Head of Public Relations and Sustainability Reichelle Vergara told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview. “It is our way of saying thank you to our customers, those who really support us.”

Created as the global apparel retailer’s expression of gratitude to the continued loyalty of its shoppers, the Thank You Festival returns this Spring/Summer season with promotions, unique novelty items, and LifeWear pieces at special prices in a week-long celebration starting May 23.

Kicking off the festival is the opening of the new One Bonifacio High Street store last May 21. The new space located at Upper Ground Floor in One Bonifacio High Street Mall will service the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) market with their LifeWear needs, as the brand readies for its bigger and better BGC High Street store opening later this year.

Here are what to expect during the festival:

New Anya Hindmarch collaboration collection drops today: Coinciding with the festival is the drop of British designer’s first spring-summer collection for the Japanese brand.

“We have four different designs for the women's, four also for the kids, and then two accessories,” Vergara shared what is in the new collection. “For this collection, we of course use our cotton, which makes a lot of our products really comfortable. And the reason for that is because it's a spring-summer collection. We made it really perfect for the warmer weather here.”

The collection also includes pouches in different sizes, which can be used as toiletry bags, packing cubes or makeup kits, said Vergara.

“Anya has come up with those instead of the ones that she had last time because Anya Hindmarch, as a designer, she actually is also like a promoter of organizing things,” Vergara explained why pouches are included in the collection.

Limited-time offer prices: Around 40 LifeWear items for men, women, and kids will be on limited-time offer prices, including wardrobe essentials such as Men’s and Women’s U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt from P590 to P390; Men’s AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt and Women’s Mini Polo Shirt from P990 to P790; Women’s Linen Blend Open Collar Shirt and Men’s Modal Cotton Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt from P1,290 to P990; and Men’s Stretch Easy Shorts and Women’s Cotton Easy Shorts from P790 to P590. Meanwhile, the Wide Tapered Jeans and Wide Trouser Jeans will go from P1,990 to P1,490.

For every P3,000 single- receipt purchase from any of the brand’s store, app or website from May 23 to 29. Customers in-store must scan their app upon checkout to avail of the promotion. Free customizable bag tag: Several branches offer this from May 23 to 25 to customers who would shop any item with no minimum spend at the Manila Global Flagship Store, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Aura Premier. Customers will get the chance to personalize these with up to three unique charms of their choice.

“Charms are something that a lot of people now have either as accessories or with their items as well, so… that’s something new (for the Thank You Festival this year),” enthused Vergara.

For app members: Free bag tag with three charms by using the Click and Collect service from May 23 to 29 with no minimum spend required.

As part of the Thank You Festival, the brand will hold an outreach activity in SOS Children’s Village in Alabang, engaging with the children through fun, creativity-driven activities. To bring comfort to their everyday lives, LifeWear items will also be donated to the kids and foster parents.

