Cuteness overload at Divisoria prices: Quirky finds from Ankoâ€™s first Philippine store

Cuteness overload at Divisoria prices: Quirky finds from Anko’s first Philippine store

MANILA, Philippines — “Sex sells, but cute sells more.”

Such is the claim of a study that found out that something cute would get more response from people.

As such, in the spirit of the Labubu and other “kawaii” crazes, comes the Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko, which is among those that capitalizes on the “cute” phenomenon with its wide assortment of quirky items — from homeware to toys, beauty, travel, and gadgets, among others — at affordable prices.

Looking for cute but inexpensive gifts for Christmas? Check out some of these affordable finds from the store’s opening day in Glorietta 2, Makati City last week:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Color-coded scented wipes, candles and pocket alcohol sprays

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Items made of natural and/or organic materials like wicker, linen, bamboo, wood, cotton and wool from Australia

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Chips-shaped chips bag sealers

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: No-mark hairclips; stackable makeup and accessories organizers; rechargeable portable vanity mirror with mini drawer

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Cruelty-free makeup (top) and macaron-shaped makeup sponges

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Avocado-shaped makeup sponges; bread toast bath fizz

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Pastel-colored eyecovers and bath sponges; lip balm sets; nail polish and fake nails

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Blow-out candles with sensors that turn the candles off when blown; glass flip pickle jar that separates products from juice; ladder shelves and stands for plants that can also hold other items like books

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Candles and incense that come in 'yummy' flavors like coffee and juice mixes

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo School supplies and bags that can be personalized

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Spy toys (top) and a voice changer for both the young and the young-at-heart

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Educational toys including a toy safe (top) for teaching kids financial literacy

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bingo set, laser battle set and a 6-in-1 sports set for parties and group activities

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: A doll organizer, color sorter and a school supplies caddy teach kids how to organize their toys and stuff

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Doll clothes; dinosaur head gear; bibs

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Complete arts and crafts sets; markers and paints for different surfaces; blank canvases and pots for personalizing your gift or personal artwork

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Pet essentials including a slow feeder (center) and a hotdog-shaped dental toy (bottom, right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo With these tools for training and grooming your own fur babies, you can setup your own pet salon

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Portable karaoke with built-in disco lights; remote-controlled LED lights; portable speakers; headphones with pop-its; complete gaming microphone set

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Just add gift - ribbons in different sizes; frosted Christmas tree with a mat that looks like snow; nostalgic Christmas charms for the 'Batang '90s'

