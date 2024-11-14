Cuteness overload at Divisoria prices: Quirky finds from Ankoâ€™s first Philippine store

November 14, 2024 | 5:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — “Sex sells, but cute sells more.”
Such is the claim of a study that found out that something cute would get more response from people.
As such, in the spirit of the Labubu and other “kawaii” crazes, comes the Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko, which is among those that capitalizes on the “cute” phenomenon with its wide assortment of quirky items — from homeware to toys, beauty, travel, and gadgets, among others — at affordable prices.
Looking for cute but inexpensive gifts for Christmas? Check out some of these affordable finds from the store’s opening day in Glorietta 2, Makati City last week:
Color-coded scented wipes, candles and pocket alcohol sprays
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Items made of natural and/or organic materials like wicker, linen, bamboo, wood, cotton and wool from Australia
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Chips-shaped chips bag sealers
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: No-mark hairclips; stackable makeup and accessories organizers; rechargeable portable vanity mirror with mini drawer
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Cruelty-free makeup (top) and macaron-shaped makeup sponges
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Avocado-shaped makeup sponges; bread toast bath fizz
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Pastel-colored eyecovers and bath sponges; lip balm sets; nail polish and fake nails
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Blow-out candles with sensors that turn the candles off when blown; glass flip pickle jar that separates products from juice; ladder shelves and stands for plants that can also hold other items like books
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Candles and incense that come in 'yummy' flavors like coffee and juice mixes
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
School supplies and bags that can be personalized
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Spy toys (top) and a voice changer for both the young and the young-at-heart
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Educational toys including a toy safe (top) for teaching kids financial literacy
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bingo set, laser battle set and a 6-in-1 sports set for parties and group activities
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: A doll organizer, color sorter and a school supplies caddy teach kids how to organize their toys and stuff
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Doll clothes; dinosaur head gear; bibs
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Complete arts and crafts sets; markers and paints for different surfaces; blank canvases and pots for personalizing your gift or personal artwork
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Pet essentials including a slow feeder (center) and a hotdog-shaped dental toy (bottom, right)
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
With these tools for training and grooming your own fur babies, you can setup your own pet salon
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Portable karaoke with built-in disco lights; remote-controlled LED lights; portable speakers; headphones with pop-its; complete gaming microphone set
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Just add gift - ribbons in different sizes; frosted Christmas tree with a mat that looks like snow; nostalgic Christmas charms for the 'Batang '90s'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
