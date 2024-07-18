New marketplace for toxic-free Filipino-made products launched

Abdul Paravengal - Pulse63 Managing Director; Czar Carbonel - Magwai Organics founder; Pinky T. Yee, Likha Collab and Pure Essentials Specialist Corp. founder; MG Claveria representative of Human Nature; Trixie Odiamar, Isarog Beautanics founder; Marvin Chua, Wonderhome Naturals founder; and Paulo Campos - Kaya Founders Managing General Partner, and Pulse63 Ventures Founding Partner

MANILA, Philippines — Envisioned as the preferred destination for enthusiasts of natural living and advocates of local businesses, Likha Collab is an innovative space borne out of a “desire to help bring Earth-friendly Filipino-made brands and to transform every Filipino home to conscious and biodegradable living.”

Pinky Yee, the visionary behind Pure Essentials Specialist Corp (PESC) and a pioneer in conscious consumerism, introduced Likha Collab on Earth Day, April 22.

The marketplace is in partnership with Pulse63, a health-focused business accelerator. Conceptualized. Likha Collab is “a vetted space for local entrepreneurs and business owners who champion the cause of sustainability, environmental consciousness, and label transparency, while adhering to regulatory guidelines.”

Emphasizing the importance of label literacy and consumer awareness, Yee stated: “We vet our partner brands rigorously, ensuring compliance with regulatory bodies, accurate labeling, and of course, the exclusion of harmful ingredients in their products.”

Likha Collab (Likhacollab.com) is an e-commerce marketplace designed to collaborate with Filipino micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME’s) in showcasing their products to a wider audience

The brands which share the same mission of Likha Collab are Oryspa, Human Nature, Magwai, Wonderhome Naturals, Pure Culture, and Isarog. The list also includes LivClean, First Skincare, and First Botanicals as its house brands.

Oryspa Rice Bran products, which “reveal centuries-old secret for unparalleled Asian beauty,” are made from 100% natural rice bran and rice bran oil.

Human Nature is the local pioneer brand of “effective, safe and affordable genuinely natural products. Each product is at least 95-percent natural, and has no harmful chemicals linked to health risks.”

Magwai, which started with Reef-Safe Sunscreen, aims to reduce the chemical pollution that is harmful to corals. It also develops products that are ocean-friendly and non-destructive to marine life.

Wonderhome Naturals, which implores everyone to “Make Green the New Clean,” is “sustainable home cleaning you can believe in!”

Pure Culture pursues and creates a care culture. Its mission of “no-compromise, natural beauty aims to cultivate our diverse skin community, and the communities we belong to—helping them thrive and stay well.”

Isarog is a brand inspired by its namesake Philippine volcano, which is gifted with waterfalls and virgin streams and home to Pili and other botanicals rich in beauty and skin health benefits. It is 100-percent plant-derived, palm-oil free, cruelty-free in recyclable packaging.

LivClean is the brainchild and personal advocacy of Pinky T. Yee with her co-founder Lynet Ng. Its philosophy “celebrates essential, natural things: not only by using local, biodegradable ingredients are you helping the environment, but you are also consciously moving away from harsh chemicals that can harm you and your loved ones.”

“Yee’s advocacy towards healthy living and showcasing selected home-grown brands are among the key factors that led us into collaborating with Likha Collab, empowered by their accelerator program," said Abdul Paravengal, managing director of Pulse63.

Eco Friends PH was also launched alongside Likha Collab and its Facebook community. It serves as a platform for individuals embarking on their sustainable living journey as well as interactive space to inspire and facilitate discussions among consumers and like-minded advocates.

Eco Friends also aims to become an avenue for industry experts from the medical and business sectors to promote awareness and respond to forums.

“We extend an open invitation to local MSMEs to join us in our commitment to provide homes with products that are free from toxic chemicals, safe for all ages, and beneficial for both the family and the planet," the ever-dynamic Yee said.