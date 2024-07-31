Limited-edition 'merch,' AI ‘homework assist’ among back-to-school must-haves

For over 80 years, National Book Store has been an integral part of Filipino families’ back-to-school shopping

MANILA, Philippines — Another school year is about to unfold, but while vacation is soon to be over for students, shopping for back-to-school needs and wants is part of the adventure and excitement.

To kick-off the new school year with renewed verve and motivation, check out the following new releases and deals that could give the best bang for your buck:

Lego launches new Space line with multiple ways to play

The fascination with what lies beyond our blue sky remains strong as a recent global survey conducted by the Lego Group reveals that 86% of its children respondents are interested in finding new planets, stars, and galaxies, and 77% want to travel to space. Inspired by these findings, the toy company has been drawing from the universe for over 50 years, aiming to unite children's curiosity about space through the ultimate creative medium of bricks.

This year, the company unveiled several epic Space-themed sets like the 31142 Creator 3 in 1 Space Roller Coaster and the 60431 Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life, enabling kids to explore new worlds and unleash their creativity. The 31152 Space Astronaut is a 3-in-1 building set that allows the builder to blast off as an astronaut into space with a detachable jet-propulsion backpack and a futuristic space dog. Curious explorers of what’s beyond can join in on the Friends 42605 Mars Space Base and Rocket where all your space friends can gather. Visit Lego.com/Space to submit your Funstellation and explore space your way.

Drop by your nearest Lego Certified Store (Alabang Town Center, BGC, TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, UP Town Center) now or visit all leading toy stores near you or through official stores online such as bankeebricks.ph, Lazada, and Shopee.

Find happiness in preparing ‘baon’ with Midea

What is happiness for you? For Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines (CMIP), it is providing world-class home appliances that create timeless moments and satisfaction.

In line with the release of Midea's newest Discover Happiness video series, the appliances brand aims to extend happiness brought by life's tiny moments to one’s home and school. The new video series feature stories of individuals sharing different perspectives on the joy brought by life’s tiny moments.

ITOOH Homestyle champions Filipino craftsmanship

As ITOOH Homestyle celebrates its third birthday, it highlights proud Filipino crafts such as a decorative fruit bowl as a testament to its commitment of championing local craftsmanship and design.

A unique item, this bowl from Cebu is a masterpiece of Bohemian style, crafted entirely from eco-friendly rattan, serving as a versatile woven basket and charming décor. For more information, visit Shopitooh.com.

iAcademy offers Fashion Design & Technology courses

Information Technology school iAcademy recently held Style Conquest, a fashion runway show that celebrates the visionaries of tomorrow by showcasing innovative collections of emerging designers from diverse backgrounds.

In a fashion scene often dominated by established names, Style Conquest is breaking the mold to create a platform for new and independent designers to share their unique creations.

This year, under the theme of “weaving stories through fashion,” the show featured the creations of the school’s six Fashion Design and Technology graduating students who showcased their varied tapestries of creativity, where each piece tells a unique story.

Style Conquest, said Fashion Design and Technology Chairperson Jean Dee, was a “joyous academic celebration where creativity meets opportunity,” and there was “harmonious blend of innovative artistry and personal expression.”

Prior to the show, Filipino designers Avel Bacudio and Puey Quinones held talks on leadership, heritage and advocacy in iAcademy Nexus, Yakal Street, Makati City.

Affordable school, office shoes at Payless Shoesource

Since its inception in 1956 in Topeka, Kansas, Payless has been synonymous with quality footwear at affordable prices. In July 2010, the brand brought its revolutionary approach to the Philippines through a partnership with Footwear Specialty Retailers, Inc. (FSRI), a division of the esteemed retail company Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI). Catering to the family-oriented culture of the Filipino market and offering accessible fashion, the label quickly became a beloved brand across the nation.

The brand’s commitment to offering a wide range of shoes and accessories for every member of the family remains unwavering. With a self-selection approach, all stores provide an engaging and seamless shopping experience where the latest shoes are presented by size and style so customers can easily find what they are looking for, in the perfect fit. Move toward the accessories section, and shoppers will see bag selections and footwear essentials like socks, in-soles, and shoe cleaners, among others.

As the brand marks its 14th anniversary in the country, it's not just another year on the calendar; it's a celebration of 14 years of providing fashionable footwear options at unbeatable prices to Filipino families. Since its debut, the brand has expanded to 48 stores throughout the country, continually growing to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The journey and milestone celebration continues with the grand opening of its newest branch in One Ayala, Makati City this July.

The new 244.86-sq.m. abode located on the 3rd floor of One Ayala brings a fresh and dynamic shopping experience. While retaining the self-select concept, it shows a revamped layout and design. The ambiance features polished concrete column walls complemented by wooden fixtures, creating a modern yet inviting atmosphere.

Notable updates include LED screens to play campaign videos and strategically placed sections for shoes and bags across various categories such as Office, Athletics, and Kids. The color scheme incorporates a sophisticated blend of black, gray, and white, accented by the signature Payless orange, adding vibrancy to the space while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. Wooden shelves remain a staple, providing a classic touch amidst the contemporary updates.

Step into any of the brand’s store and be greeted with a selection of brands and styles, including the newest drops from its sought-after Heritage brands. These styles, which have been part of Payless over the years, have undergone significant improvements in technology and design since late 2023.

Comfort Plus is versatile and perfect for daily on-the-go wear and professional looks. A highlight within the range is the lean and elegant Women’s Walsh Sandal, giving elegance and functionality to the whole outfit. Its slender ankle strap, paired with a 2" block heel, offers a subtle lift, while the padded insole ensures lasting comfort throughout the day.

The Comfort Plus Men’s Chance Sport Oxford Collection is where casual simplicity meets refined style. With a round toe, laces for a precise fit, and a durable outsole, these styles are made for comfort and any occasion.

For athletics, Airwalk presents Concur Runners. Conquer any terrain with ease, thanks to its combination upper, padded tongue and collar, cushioned memory foam insole, and lightweight design. Available in a variety of colorways, this collection caters to every family member's active lifestyle.

For athleisure and casual sport finds, LA Gear’s Dash Court Sneaker collection is a timeless must-have. Each style boasts a tumbled upper, roomy round toe, and padded collar for ultimate comfort. Whether hitting the gym or running errands, these sneakers offer style and functionality for the whole family.

Payless, with stores in One Ayala, Trinoma, Market Market, SM North Edsa, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Manila, SM Southmall, SM Fairview, SM Marikina, Festival Mall, Robinsons Malate, Ali Mall; outside Metro Manila branches in select SM stores, Robinsons malls, and Ayala Malls; and online in payless.ph, Zalora, Lazada, or Shopee, remains a go-to specialty family footwear retailer that has stood strong globally for over 50 years and a successful 14 years in the Philippines. With a unique self-select approach in-store and exceptional customer service, the brand strives to make every shopping trip a satisfying experience.

Stay cool for school with new Hanabishi BT21 fans

Hanabishi Appliances partnered with BT21 to release a special edition mini jumbo fan collection, featuring the globally beloved characters.

The Hanabishi BT21 Special Edition Mini Jumbo Fan Collection represents the right blend of functionality and fun design, inspired by BT21 characters.

Since its launch in 2017, BT21 has come out with varied products bearing the charming designs of the BT21 Universe, available in candy colors and featuring a different character for each fan: sleepyhead Koya, kind and loving foodie RJ, mini prankster Shooky, expressive-faced dancing machine Mang, the pure-at-heart Chimmy, off-the-wall curious soul prince Tata, and brawny hearty rumps Cooky.

All the fans have a three-speed option control, 90-degree tilt function, thermal fuse protection, powerful airflow and turbine grill, with a retail price of P1,299 each.

The Hanabishi special-edition mini jumbo fans featuring BT21 are now officially available in select stores nationwide.

McDonald’s now serving McSavers ‘Sulit Busog’ Meals all day

Enjoy McSavers Sulit-Busog Meals from breakfast to dinner as McDonald's extends its offers all day long, each at a price of P99 in all stores nationwide.

“Since the launch of McSavers Sulit Busog Meals last April, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” stated the brand’s Philippines Marketing Manager Yves Nacpil. “Building on that, customers can now enjoy the sulit price of P99 during breakfast hours as we add two new breakfast offers in the line-up: our Cheesy Eggdesal with Hash Browns and drink meal and Longganisa with Egg and drink meal.”



The two new breakfast McSavers Sulit-Busog Meals join Crispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with extra rice, 1-pc. Chicken McDo, Cheeseburger with fries, and 1-pc. Mushroom Pepper Steak with fries meals.

National Book Store’s back-to-school promo with over P1.7 million in prizes

We can already picture it — the wide-eyed wonder of kids of all ages, mothers completing their kids' checklists, and, most importantly, the sight of brand-new school supplies in one fresh backpack. That’s a staple at National Book Store, the destination for affordable school and office supplies.

The company’s house brand, Best Buy, offers the lowest-priced items without compromising quality. If you’re short on time to shop in-store, their online shops are always available. Experience efficient shopping with fast and free shipping from the comfort of your home.

This year, your back-to-school shopping at National Book Store is also made more sulit with the Panalo Balik 'Skwela Mo Raffle promo. Over P1.7 million worth of prizes will be up for grabs for 17 winners nationwide. Promo runs until August 30. See website (nationalbookstore.com) posters for more details.

There are even more perks to being a Laking National QR member than just having double raffle entries at the Panalo Balik 'Skwela Mo Raffle promo. By joining for free, members can now get to enjoy exclusive benefits. Members will earn Sulit Coins