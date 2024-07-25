List: Back-to-school 'tipid' tips

MANILA, Philippines — It's that time of the year again when parents go into overdrive preparing their children for another academic year in school.

Because back-to-school shopping can get hectic — be it long lines or weather interruptions — mobile payments service GCash listed down several tips to save money during this annual rush.

Repurpose things at home

Some of the things a student needs can already be found at home, meaning, they can be taken off shopping lists before even heading out.

Apart from taking off things readily available, also tick off items that do not have to be new or those that won't heavily impact a kid's education.

Involve your kids

Kids are the ones going to school so they should also play a part in the things they need for daily visits to school.

This offers an opportunity to teach children how to budget expenses in the future when they'll be doing shopping on their own.

So whenever going out to buy bags, materials, and clothes, pick out items within one's budget then let the kids decide from there.

Research

With different variations of school items, it helps to be informed about the most practical things one's child needs in school.

When buying gadgets like calculators, read up on specs if they fit both the budget and a kids' needs, because sometimes the fancy features of new models are never going to be used anyway.

If possible, also look out for available discounts, and for more expensive purchases, look into installment plans to help manage costs.

"Resourcefulness has always been in the blood of Filipino parents and breadwinners," said XP Villa, Product Head of GGives, in a statement.

