Marc Jacobs x Melissa ‘rain’ shoes seen to sell-out for school

MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when gadgets were not allowed in school, and so were plastic shoes.

Joy Cortez-Dauz, Marketing Manager for the Philippine franchise of Brazilian footwear label Melissa, observed that many schools nowadays no longer just require leather shoes among its students and teachers.

Exactly a year after the drop of the collaboration’s first set last year, Melissa’s limited-edition Marc Jacobs collection also launched its second set early this month in time for the Fourth of July or the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.

The second drop in the Philippines coincided with the global release in Brazil and around the world.

If last year’s first drop was inspired by American flag colors blue, red and white, an homage by the American designer Jacobs, for the second drop, Melissa and Marc Jacobs introduced a clear silhouette reminiscent of the campaign’s water-themed campaign.

Both drops had the “combination of Marc Jacobs’ fun and edgy style and the sustainable jelly design of Melissa,” said Cortez-Dauz. Both were also crafted using Melissa’s DNA of plasticity, transparency, and eco-friendly materials, mixed with fashion-forward silhouettes, chic monogram prints, and metallic finishes inspired by Marc Jacobs’ ready-to-wear pieces. Same with the first release, all pairs are made from 100% recyclable Melflex material — the footwear brand’s very own PVC — and biobased EVA, promising comfort and durability for everyday wear.

Biobased EVA, said Cortez-Dauz, makes the collection very light and ideal for traveling. The collection comes in sizes from US 5 to US 9 and 10, and is available at www.melissaphilippines.com, or exclusively in Clube Melissa locations at TriNoma, Shangri-La Mall, Uptown BGC, SM Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa, and SM Aura.

“For this drop, we have two new SKUs (stock keeping unit), Mule and Ruby (ballerina flats) and a color update, gold,” Cortez-Dauz told Philstar.com, noting of the second drop’s “more metallics” palette.

The second set, like the initial drop last year, came in unisex or “genderless” colors and shapes.

Becky, the bestselling platform slip-on from the first drop, returns. The silhouette now comes in gold, in addition to silver, black, white and red.

Cortez-Dauz foresees the Ruby classic ballet flat silhouette to be the next bestseller because “it is so comfy and climate-friendly.” Its light and casual shape is enhanced by a metallic finish. Although it comes in clear, metallic gold, metallic silver, and pink, Cortez-Dauz believed the black one would be the first one to sell-out among the available colors as it would become popular for use in schools and offices.

Also new in the collection is Mule, which aims to add sophistication to any outfit with its polished exterior, matte interior, and comfortable nine-centimeter heel. It comes in clear, metallic silver, and metallic gold colorways.



There are no news yet for the next drop, but Cortez-Dauz said they are cooking up something big before the year ends.

Established in 1979, Melissa has been known for its collaboration with renowned artists and fashion designers worldwide since the ‘80s, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler, Campana Brothers, Zaha Hadid, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Jason Wu, Jeremy Scott, Comme des Garçons, FILA, Marine Serre, Opening Ceremony, Viktor & Rolf, and most recently Y/PROJECT, as part of their F/W 2021 runway collection.

Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs International was founded in New York City, in 1984. The following year, Jacobs received the distinct honor of being the youngest designer ever to be awarded the fashion industry’s highest tribute: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent. With stores across the globe, Marc Jacobs International now includes RTW and accessories, kids wear, multiple award-winning fragrances, the bookstore Bookmarc and Marc Jacobs Beauty.