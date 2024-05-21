Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli grace Uniqlo's 1st Philippine store reopening

MANILA, Philippines — Following a two-year closure to undergo major updates, global apparel retailer Uniqlo reopened its first-ever store in the Philippines, in the main mall of SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City, last Friday.

Boasting of around 3,000 square meters across two floors, the store is the second in the Philippines to house both the UTMe! custom print service and Coffee café, as well as featuring the complete lineup of the brand’s LifeWear collection.

The redefined store, which has undergone extensive renovations and expansion to offer a new experience for customers, launched a week-long celebration since May 17.

Until May 23, a free, limited-edition Stainless Cup will be gifted to customers who make a minimum purchase of P3,500. The cup comes in five stylish colors and is easily customizable with a limited-edition UTme! sticker.

During the store’s opening week, customers will also receive a free hand fan designed by local artist Lloyd Zapanta.

Those arriving from 10 to 10:30 a.m. can also receive free, limited-edition chocolate bars made in collaboration with premium tree-to-bar chocolate brand Auro. The chocolate bars are offered in two Japan-inspired flavors: Wasabi and Black Sesame.

Also, until May 23, customers can enjoy special prices on LifeWear favorites and wardrobe essentials such as AIRism and Dry Pique short-sleeve polo shirts.

From May 24 to June 2, to celebrate the brand's global 40th anniversary, Uniqlo Philippines will launch a very special edition of its Thank You Festival, a gesture of the brand's deep gratitude toward every customer who has embraced the brand over the years. During the festival, new services, promotions, and limited-edition novelty items will be available for all those who shop in stores nationwide and on the brand's online store.